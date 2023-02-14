As Safe Harbour President and CEO Scott Shewell sees it, without the work of Sam Milkes, the organization may not be available to help homeless children and adults today.

Milkes, alongside a career in law, served on the Safe Harbour Board of Directors from 1992 to 1997 and has supported the organization for several decades.

This year, he is the recipient of Safe Harbour’s 2023 Leadership Through Service Award.

The award recognizes “outstanding and dynamic leadership” through service to Cumberland County’s residents and communities, Safe Harbour officials said in a news release. It is presented to organizations or individuals that provide programs, funding and services to support organizations and initiatives dedicated to improving the lives of Cumberland County residents in need.

In 2020, Milkes retired as the executive director of the Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network Inc., a Harrisburg-based organization that handles civil cases for low-income families, including domestic violence, evictions, foreclosures, disability cases, custody, consumer problems, public benefits and more, the news release said. He lives in Carlisle with his wife and has two sons and two grandchildren.

Milkes will accept the award at Safe Harbour’s annual Night Without a Tux fundraising gala at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Carlisle Country Club, 1242 Harrisburg Pike.

The event will include a guest speaker, dinner, music and a silent auction. Funds raised will support the organization’s mission of providing shelter and services for Cumberland County’s homeless and nearly homeless.

Tickets can be purchased online at Safe Harbour’s website, via email at info@safeharbour.org or by calling 717-249-2200.

The Sentinel spoke with Milkes for a look at different aspects of his career as well as what this award means to him and how he’s seen Safe Harbour grow.

Q1: What does this award mean to you?

A: This is a very special and unexpected award. I was completely surprised when I received the call from Paul Edger, president of the Safe Harbour board. I am proud to have been a part of founding James Wilson Safe Harbour and have always believed in their mission of providing longer-term housing and direction for those in need. The award is all the more special for me as I look at the impressive list of past recipients, including Jimmie George, who did so much for our community, and whom we lost not long ago.

Q2: What would you say are some of the highlights of your career and why did you choose these?

A: Since I graduated from law school, my career has mostly been devoted to providing civil legal representation to clients in need of help but who did not have the means to hire a lawyer. I started that career as a staff attorney at Legal Services Inc. in Carlisle in 1979. That allowed me to represent victims of domestic violence, families facing eviction or foreclosure and many other clients whose needs were civil in nature and mostly related to their poverty. Combating domestic violence has always been an important part of my career, from representing individual clients to help stop the violence, to lobbying for legislative improvements providing greater protection, to supporting and helping establish domestic violence shelters. A different legal services experience was that in the early ‘80s I filed litigation, forcing the building of the current county prison after the state inspected the old jail, found “immediate fire and safety hazards with the risk of a high fatality rate,” and yet it did nothing further.

In 1988 I left Legal Services Inc. to become executive director of a six-county neighboring legal aid program, Central Pennsylvania Legal Services. In 1992 I came back to Carlisle to practice law for nearly 10 years at the firm of Jacobsen & Milkes with my good friend, Andrea Jacobsen. During this time I was also a public defender in Cumberland County. In 2001 I had the opportunity to return to my roots, by being hired as the executive director of Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network Inc., based in Harrisburg. This is the statewide umbrella organization for the provision of civil legal aid in every county. I retired from that position in 2020, after 19 years. I’m proud of my tenure there, especially in helping improve funding for civil legal aid at the state and national levels and in helping guide the provision of statewide legal services in a good direction.

Q3: How have you seen Safe Harbour grow and change throughout your involvement with the organization?

A: It’s very exciting that Safe Harbour is so vibrant as a lead organization helping families in crisis get back on track. From its beginning, it has provided housing to people needing help. It was not intended to be a place for emergency housing. However, the growing need for emergency housing in our communities led to Safe Harbour adding this program in 2003. Emergency housing is absolutely a continuing need and other organizations in Cumberland County are also attempting to meet that need.

A key founding principle of Safe Harbour is not just to provide housing, but to provide the necessary counseling and supports to help its residents get back on their feet. Those supports may help them obtain job training, education, counseling or other resources.

When I helped to found Safe Harbour, we successfully focused mostly on the purchase and the running of what was then the James Wilson Hotel, to make its residences into what they are now. It did not take long for the organization to start looking for other housing opportunities by purchasing some homes where residents could live and receive the same services as residents at the main building.

Still today, affordable housing is a great need in our community and Safe Harbour continues to explore other ways of trying to help provide that resource. We are all very excited about Safe Harbour’s “Harbour Village” development, which will soon help to provide affordable housing to area residents. Construction is now underway.

Q4: What are the most difficult and the most rewarding aspects of your career and why?

A: Most difficult is when I see injustices and don’t see them getting corrected. I feel that an effective lawyer is a problem solver. That does not necessarily mean winning a case, but it means finding a way to improve a situation on behalf of a client or to address a compelling issue in a meaningful way. We need more problem solvers who are willing to look beyond an all-or-nothing approach to challenges and find ways to solutions. But on occasion, I have seen situations where there hasn’t seemed to be enough of an interest by some of the parties involved to get to a solution.

The most rewarding? When I see success “against the odds” of reaching that success. In my career, that has meant finding resources to help support civil legal aid or seeing some of those problems that affect our clients solved. That can mean court victories or it can mean success at working with various interests to get to meaningful agreements that improve peoples’ lives.

I want to add here that I have found it incredibly rewarding to see support for access to justice and fairness for our low-income friends, neighbors and those unknown to us. I have found a real commitment to “liberty and justice for all” that transcends political party registration, political philosophy or personal wealth and success.

Q5: It seems that much of your career has focused on providing legal aid for vulnerable or low income individuals and families. What fuels your passion for this cause?

A: My passion? I am a firm believer in the work of my career. When I went to law school, I knew then that my career goal was to do something I believed in, where I felt I could make a difference, and that the choice may or may not be financially rewarding. I’ve learned over my career and from jobs I had before law school that the best of employment income does not necessarily translate to job satisfaction. I often make this remark to younger audiences. Find something that satisfies you. That doesn’t necessarily mean being a lawyer or even pursuing higher education. It means finding yourself satisfied in what you are doing.