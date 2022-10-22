5 Questions: Carlisle hunter who uses wheelchair crosses "bag bear" off bucket list

Douglas Fickel Jr.'s hunting resume includes the harvest of a bull moose, a couple of Pennsylvania deer and, most recently, a roughly 110-pound black bear.

Last month the Carlisle man successfully bagged his first bear during a hunt in Mars Hill, Maine, with the help of his parents and Registered Maine Guide Bob Lento.

Fickel Jr., 28, has Ataxia-Telangiectasia, a "rare, childhood neurological disorder that causes degeneration in the part of the brain that controls motor movements and speech," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

His father, Doug Fickel Sr., said that next to muscular dystrophy, A-T is the second largest gene in the human genome of all diseases.

As the disease progressed, Fickel Jr. began using a walker at age 7 and has been wheelchair bound since he was 9 1/2 years old, Fickel Sr. said.

A-T impacts "every aspect" of Fickel Jr.'s daily life, his father said, adding that "things we take for granted are a major challenge for him." This includes things like eating, going to the restroom and sleeping. It does not, however, impact his passion for hunting.

Fickel Jr. has always been interested in hunting for bears, his father said. Fickel Sr. said he and his wife, Pam, thought a hunt might break up Fickel Jr.'s boredom, as most days are spent watching television.

On Sept. 1, the Fickels left for Maine. Fickel Jr. shot the bear Sept. 5.

He hunted out of a ground blind that was constructed to allow him to navigate his track chair inside for concealment, Fickel Sr. said. He also utilized a mounted support to help hold his gun steady.

According to Fickel Sr., Lento was "extremely helpful" in making the hunt a success, dedicating his time to finding a location that Fickel Jr. could access in his chair and hauling lumber out to the site to construct the blind.

When asked how he felt about his son's accomplishment, Fickel Sr. said he couldn't single out just this one, saying Fickle Jr. inspires him, Pam, and their two daughters.

"Most kids with A-T pass before making it out of their teens," Fickel Sr. said. "We believe God has blessed us with all our children as a gift and believe Douglas has touched and inspired so many people."

The Sentinel reached out to learn more about last month's bear hunt. Fickel Sr. said that with A-T, Fickel Jr. does not have any fine motor skills, so Fickel Sr. responded to the questions with what his son would like to say.

Q1: How did you get into hunting and how has that interest developed into the passion you have for the sport today?

A: My dad grew up hunting and I like being able to get outdoors a little and spend time hunting with him.

Q2: Can you describe the hunt that day and how you shot the bear?

A: We got into in the blind Mr. Lento built overlooking a bait site around 3 p.m. The site was about 40 yards away. I used an iPhone scope and saw the bear around 6 p.m. I shot and thought I made a good hit but my dad was not able to see the bear after I shot. We were instructed to stay at the blind and call Mr. Lento, which we did. Once he arrived, he and my dad went to where I shot at the bear and only found two very tiny spots of blood. Bob and his brother did a grid search for about an hour and a half with no luck in finding the bear. It was about 8:30 p.m. and they were walking back to the blind and they stumbled across the bear, which had expired. The bear only ran about 30 yards but it was too thick to see it.

Q3: What went through your head the moment you shot the bear?

A: I was very excited at first but then when they only found a couple drops of blood, I became a little upset and anxious. I never want to injure an animal.

Q4: What was the most challenging part of this hunt and how did you overcome that challenge?

A (Fickel Sr.): There were several challenges. First was finding a Maine registered guide willing to take on this challenge. Second was doing home work on where we could take him if he needed medical attention [and] making sure we could get him in and out of the woods safely.

Q5: What do you plan to hunt for next?

A: We have no set plans. I would love to go on an elk hunt but [I'm] not sure if that would be possible.