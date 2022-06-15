5 Questions: Carlisle High School alumnus brings message of acceptance through upcoming Drag Storytime event

With 22 years of performance experience, drag queen Ms. Anita has never been to Carlisle even though David Kern, Anita's offstage counterpart and the retail operations manager at the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, grew up there.

Come Saturday, that will change.

Anita is scheduled to perform at Carlisle Pride Week's Family Storytime with Drag Queen Royalty at the Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., at 10 a.m. Saturday alongside special guest Estévan Valentine.

Kern, who graduated from Carlisle High School in 1998 and has a lot of childhood memories from the town, is excited for the two worlds to collide.

He started Drag Storytime at the Midtown Scholar Bookstore several years ago with the intention of sparking "the love of reading in children," as well as teaching inclusivity, diversity and positive self-esteem.

Past events have included the reading of two stories based on a theme (such as Under the Big Top, Rockets and Robots, Rainbows and Unicorns), live performances and crafts.

Anita met Valentine when the two were crowned Mr. and Miss Central PA Pride 2018, and they've performed at a variety of charity events and story times since.

The Sentinel gave Kern an opportunity to share about Anita and the importance of her upcoming performance in the community.

Q: When did you start performing in drag and how did you get involved with it?

A: I began performing back in 2001. It started out as something to try because I love theater and wanted to try something new.

Q: What do you love most about drag?

A: What I love about drag is the ability to create, inspire and entertain people.

Q: How would you describe Ms. Anita’s style and what makes her who she is?

A: Anita’s style is an eclectic mix of styles, from comedy, dance and live signing to storytelling. I would say that Anita is strong, loving and has a bold personality with the heart of a child.

Q: What has your experience been like in the past with story events similar to this one?

A: The past story times that I have put together have been received with such praise and acceptance. Prior to the pandemic, we would have about 100 to 150 people come to the story time events. Children and parents left happy and enjoyed every minute.

Q: Why do you think an event like Family Storytime with Drag Royalty is important for the children and community members of Carlisle?

A: Being one of the first Drag Story Times in Carlisle will give a chance to those who would not come to a bigger city, like Harrisburg or Philadelphia, a glimpse into the magical world of drag storytelling as well as carry the message that no matter where you are, or where you come from, you matter, you are seen and you are loved for who you are.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

