5 Questions: Carlisle graduate pursues music in Nashville, tours US

Like a number of elementary school children, Noah Fowler picked up an instrument.

Unlike many, the Carlisle High School graduate never put it down.

What began as learning how to play the upright bass in the Mooreland Elementary School Orchestra transformed into a move to Nashville where Fowler is currently pursuing a career as a musician.

Now a singer, songwriter and guitarist as well as a bassist, Fowler said he’s released about seven records since he was 14 years old and one of these, “Gone Again,” is available on streaming services. He’s also performed at venues across the United States.

His website describes his style as “folkloric,” crossing the line between Country & Western and Bluegrass.

Fowler said that after his time Mooreland’s orchestra, he played in a variety of bands throughout middle and high school, where he began writing his own songs and playing the guitar. After graduating in 2018, Fowler attended Holland College in Canada and discovered folk music. Then he went on to study upright base at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the middle of his time at Berklee, Fowler said he dropped out to study guitar on his own, focusing on the style of his favorite guitarist Norman Blake. He recalls spending weeks in the midst of the pandemic at his parents’ house with Blake’s record “Whiskey Before Breakfast,” a metronome, or tool that produces a steady click, and a Collings Guitar he purchased with stimulus money.

He said he spent a “brief but incredibly meaningful time of trying to make life happen” back in Boston before moving to Nashville in May of last year.

It was there Fowler said he became immersed in country music, hearing “real Honky Tonk” as well as Western Swing music performed on the same stages it was born.

These days when he’s not travelling, Fowler can be found trying to catch up on an 80-year legacy of songwriting and recordings in Nashville. His tour will bring him up through Virginia at the end of the month with a performance in Gettysburg at the National Apple Museum Sept. 23, before he heads further north to Massachusetts. He’s also scheduled to perform at Cable House in York on Oct. 21.

While Fowler can’t pinpoint a favorite moment from his musical journey, he believes he’s been “incredibly lucky” to have so many experiences to choose from.

The Sentinel gave him an opportunity to share about his Carlisle roots, Nashville career and plans for the future.

Q1: How do your Carlisle roots influence your music?

A: Carlisle has influenced me in many ways. Carlisle High School’s music program included support for my interests in orchestral and singer/songwriter music in the CHS Orchestra and the CHS Coffeehouse (which featured students performing live music) programs. Carlisle also sits in a region which is rich in history ranging from the American Revolution to the Civil War, industrial revolution and even modern day history, with it’s location making it important in shipping and logistics. [These] happen to be the ground level of the greater overall story of our relationship with corporate giants like Amazon and our growing connectedness and isolation to each other.

Q2: What are the most rewarding and the most challenging aspects of what you do?

A: The most rewarding aspect of what I do has to be the fact that I get to travel as a part of my living. Not many people get to maintain friendships and professional relationships across hundreds of miles and do it all by foot! Instead of working in an office or at home, my workplace is every single live music venue in the United States, from Dee’s Lounge in Madison, Tennessee, to the Jalopy Theater in Brooklyn, to the Cantab Lounge in Cambridge, down to the Third Door in Atlanta, to music festivals Ouray Colorado! The most challenging part of what I do is absolutely the funding. Making a living in music is difficult already, but with the way that rent increases in cities across the nation and inflation have been impacting gas, groceries and other services, it feels like the goal post keeps getting pushed further and further every month while the opportunities to make a living keep succumbing one by one to these forces. Without the support of friends, family and kind strangers who throw money in the tip jar, this kind of living would be impossible. I’m grateful for everyone who’s kept me going this far! But also the other side of that is that when I pay the bills every month, I know every dollar I’ve made came from music that I wrote or performing music I really care about.

Q3: How has your move to Nashville impacted your career as an artist?

A: Being a member of the East Nashville/Madison community of working-class musicians has been one of the most important things in my life so far. Almost nowhere else in the world can you say “I’m a musician,” and not get “What do you REALLY do?” as a response. Everyone here is a musician, we’re all in it together and we all really try and help each other out, whether it’s booking gigs for each other or sharing knowledge.

Q4: If you were to share one of your songs with someone who has never heard your music before, which would you choose and why?

A: It’s hard to choose. I would like to record studio versions of “Bury Me in Boxes” and “Ballad of Centralia” since I believe they are probably they have the most lyrical depth to them of anything I’ve written so far. For something catchy, I’d say “Sleepin’ in the Rain.” I can’t chose one, it’s too hard—it’s like choosing a favorite kid!

Q5: What goals do you have for the future and where do you see yourself in the next few years?

A: My goal is to get into the record industry. Currently I’m 100% focused on performance but really that’s only one section of the music industry, which is massive. To talk about the record industry and all it encompasses would be a conversation large enough to deserve it’s own article. To explain my understanding of it in a clear and short way would be this: The record industry is made up of people who make their living off the sales, royalties, licensing, performance, and ownership of recordings of music. This is different from what I do now, because right now I make my money directly from Bars, Breweries and small clubs that pay me directly to provide a service. I’d like to find some kind of funding and make an album through the Nashville record machine with many of the active historic record producers in the historic music studios where many of my favorite records were made.