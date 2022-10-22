5 Questions: Carlisle grad turned professional musician returns for hometown concert

Growing up, William Hume always knew piano would be part of his life forever; he just didn’t know how it would unfold.

Now a doctoral candidate, professional musician and educator, Hume has a better idea.

While his interest in the piano began as a toddler, Hume said he received advice from his piano teacher during his freshman year of high school about different career paths in music. He learned about how to apply for music schools, select a degree and make a living as a musician among other things, and said this helped him to visualize what a career as a professional pianist might look like.

Hume graduated from Carlisle Area High School in 2014 as a recipient of the Carlisle Musical Arts Club’s four-year college scholarship from then through 2018. He earned his bachelor’s degree in piano performance at Eastman School of Music in New York.

Hume went on to complete his master's degree in piano performance and an advanced certificate in pedagogy (or the approach to teaching)

in 2020.

He’s working toward earning his doctoral degree in piano performance with a dissertation focused on pedagogy from Boston University College of Fine Arts, something he hopes to finish next year.

This comes in addition to teaching

serving as the minister of Music

and working as the education and community engagement coordinator

.

Hume has won awards in a variety of competitions as well, including the American Prize, the New Jersey Young Artist Piano Competition and the ENKOR International Music Competition.

He is scheduled to perform

. The free concert is open to the public and will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Carlisle United Methodist Church at 333 S. Spring Garden St.

The Sentinel caught up with Hume before the performance to learn more about his career in music, his aspirations and his thoughts on performing in his hometown.

Q1: Why did you choose to start playing the piano and how did that interest grow into what you do today?

A: I was fortunate to have a piano in the house growing up, since my great-grandmother gave my family her upright piano when she was no longer able to play. This was my earliest exposure to music. My parents say that as a toddler, I would joyfully try to play the piano and would occasionally fall off the bench. When I was seven, I finally started formal piano lessons and have continued since. I grew up in a military family and I moved 10 times before I started college. Because of the moves, I studied with many different piano teachers, which was actually beneficial, since I was exposed to different teaching perspectives, styles and genres of music. Those experiences had an impact on me in forming my own teaching style. Our frequent moves also provided me with some exciting musical opportunities. I was able to play as a concerto soloist with orchestras, enter various competitions, play at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center and I was selected to play on the radio program “From the Top.”

Q2: What does your practice schedule look like?

A: My schedule fluctuates depending on my goals. I recently completed my doctoral solo recital, which encompassed many years of learning. Music majors are required to regularly perform solo works for adjudication. The preparation process can span the entire school year from first learning the music to rehearsing the performance. On any given day, I may practice three hours on my solo repertoire but have other commitments such as chamber music rehearsals, classes, work and teaching. In the few weeks leading up to a performance, I will spend additional hours practicing and running through the recital program, recording myself and making notes on what to refine the next day. I also rely on the guidance of my teacher in weekly lessons and advice from friends and peers.

Q3: What’s the most challenging aspect of your career and your proudest accomplishment?

A: Working on long term goals and managing many commitments at the same time. Listening to others and clearly communicating so we can all accomplish our goals and meet everyone’s needs, for example, when playing chamber music or planning education outreach events with schools and musicians. [My proudest accomplishment is] committing to pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts Degree. I received my undergraduate degree from the Eastman School of Music, followed by a master’s degree from New York University, and I am currently in my third and final year of the doctoral program at Boston University. It is a lengthy commitment but if all goes well I should complete my degree this spring.

Q4: What does it mean to you to perform here in your hometown of Carlisle?

A: Although a performer may play the same music at different concerts, the unique venues and audiences create a new experience. As I return to my hometown, I feel privileged to play for those who have been an integral part of my personal and musical growth. The Carlisle Musical Arts Club was so generous in providing me with scholarship money every year for my undergraduate at Eastman. I am excited to share in the joy of music with the Carlisle community.

Q5: What is your dream job and what do you hope to pursue upon the completion of your Doctor of Musical Arts degree?

A: I would love to stay at Boston University and continue teaching piano and theory. I am employed by the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra as the Education and Community Engagement Coordinator and will continue there as well as teaching private students and serving as the minister of music at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Medford, Massachusetts.