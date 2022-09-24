5 Questions: Carlisle detective retires after 14 years with department

“This is a tough one. We’re going to feel this one, Carlisle PD.”

Carlisle Chief of Police Taro Landis’ words filled Borough Hall Sept. 8 as he recognized the upcoming retirement of Det. Antanina Klinger.

On Oct. 7, Klinger, known by her colleagues as “Kling,” will retire after 14 years with the Carlisle Police Department.

Klinger said she’d dreamed of becoming a police officer since she was 9 years old and began pursuing the career when she was 30 with her (now) husband’s urging and support.

Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz shared about Klinger’s service in law enforcement during the meeting, saying she began her career at the Municipal Police Academy Program at HACC in January 2008 and completed her training and testing requirements that May.

From there, she went on to hold a variety of positions within the Carlisle Police Department, including as a member of the Cumberland County Drug Task Force and a Pressure Point Control Tactics Instructor, Shultz said. Klinger was also awarded the Carlisle PD’s Officer of the Year in 2012, and received both mayoral and chief commendations for her work throughout her career.

Klinger became a detective in 2016. Shultz said the Carlisle Police Department is relatively small, and therefore does not include specialized detective divisions. Instead, detectives investigate every type of crime, including homicides, crimes against children, sexual assault, shootings, thefts and more.

During the meeting, Shultz listed several of Klinger’s “notable cases” from 2017 to 2021, many of which were homicides and resulted in the arrest and successful prosecution of the defendants.

Klinger said it’s the “gotcha moments” during complex investigations, seeing justice for her victims, and her brothers and sisters in the field that she’ll miss the most in her retirement, and she reminded the last of whom to be safe and “watch each other’s six.”

Klinger said that if she’s set any examples worthy of any note to her colleagues, she’s “incredibly humbled” and “at a loss for words.”

As her final weeks as a Carlisle Police Detective draw to a close, The Sentinel gave Klinger an opportunity to share about her experiences.

Question: What have been the most difficult and most rewarding aspects of your career?

A: The most difficult aspects center around my family. Law enforcement is not a career built to serve your family, it’s a career to serve the community. As a result, holidays, birthdays, sporting events, etc. often take a back seat, [and] need to be missed or rescheduled to meet the demands of this career. Officers go into this job knowing this is one of the sacrifices that needs to be made, [but] it’s entirely different when it comes down to the execution of the sacrifices. Family and friends don’t always understand and this creates a lot of guilt. The most rewarding aspects of my career come down to relationships made. Relationships with my brother and sister officers at the Carlisle Police Department, the relationships made with surrounding law enforcement agencies, supporting agencies like the Cumberland County Forensic Laboratory and District Attorney’s Office as well as the community relationships with individual citizens, schools or businesses. I’ve been fortunate in my career to have met, taught and interacted with a large scope of our community that served to make me not only a better detective, but more importantly, a better person.

Question: If you had to choose, what would be your proudest accomplishment from your career with the Carlisle Police Department?

A: My proudest accomplishment during my career with the Carlisle PD was my role in the criminal justice system. Being on the front line in obtaining justice for my victims. I know the quality of my work was necessary on the front end so the prosecutor tasked with using my work is able to successfully secure justice for my victim in the end. Justice for my victims, nothing felt better.

Question: What particular cases stand out to you from your time with Carlisle PD? Can you give a brief description of these cases and why they stood out to you?

A: My “favorite” case involved a bank robbery with three masked suspects, two of which were armed, that took place in January [of] 2017. This case required a great deal of teamwork within the agency itself as well as assisting agencies. CPD discovered the vehicle involved in the bank robbery fairly quickly after the crime occurred. The vehicle was seized and processed after a search warrant was completed. The search warrant on the vehicle was conducted by our own Cumberland County Forensic Laboratory. The evidence found by these professionals included a McDonald’s receipt. The McDonald’s receipt showed a date and time stamp within hours of the bank robbery. This small item led to the identification of the first suspect and eventually tied the entire case together. The finding of the McDonald’s receipt was a big piece of overall puzzle but the care and time our County Forensic Analyst took to process this small piece of evidence is what I will always remember. The analyst took the time out of her day and the money out of her own pocket to purchase an item from the exact McDonald’s location on several occasions for one specific purpose. She knew the recovered receipt likely contained a valuable piece of information, a fingerprint and she would only have one shot to process this item. Therefore, the analyst took an extraordinary amount of care to process the additional receipts to ensure the best forensic process was used when she finally processed the actual evidence for this case. As a result of her hard work, a fingerprint was successfully lifted from the McDonald’s receipt and this fingerprint tied the third suspect to the case. All three suspects are now in federal prison, due in no small part to the efforts of the forensic analyst who currently works at the Cumberland County Forensic Laboratory.

Quest: What challenges (if any) have you faced as a woman in law enforcement and how did you overcome these?

A: If I could identify any challenges it would be being underestimated. I underestimated myself and my own abilities. I didn’t believe in myself as a police officer, a mother, a wife, a daughter, you name it, I doubted it. I’m constantly working on myself and will continue to do so. I work everyday to forgive myself for my shortcomings and remember that I do have many strengths to rely on and a slew of friends and family who help fill in where I need extra support.

Question: What comes next for you?

A: I’m starting a small business with my business partner named KB Equine; we will provide a mobile service dedicated to a holistic approach to equine therapy through massage, PEMF, biofeedback and respiratory therapies.