5 Questions: Carlisle business owner attends "Harvard of Santa Schools" in preparation for holiday season

Jim Griffith loves Christmas and he has an "Official Santa's Helper" degree to prove it.

Griffith, who co-owns Create-A-Palooza in Carlisle, attended the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, in September. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, he joined more than 280 students working to improve their presentations of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Some students were beginners, while others had worked for Macy's, Disney or Hollywood productions, Griffith said. One student even traveled from Jerusalem, where he rides a camel, to attend.

The school, which Griffith said is widely known as the "Harvard of Santa Schools," operates under the motto, "He errs who thinks Santa enters through the chimney. Santa enters through the heart."

It features sessions with a professional voice and singing coach, an American Sign Language instructor, a fitness coach, a broadcast expert, a magician and a theatrical makeup artist. He said students also learn how to make toys, perform in front of a camera and handle a sleigh. Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School also covered fundamental topics like how to dress for different Christmas roles and how to handle delicate questions or topics.

Griffith decided to attend the event after an encounter he had last Christmas while he was volunteering as one of Santa's Helpers at a Carlisle Borough Police event. A little girl exclaimed to him that she "didn’t deserve so many presents," he said.

Struck by her graciousness and positivity, Griffith sought a program that would allow him to bring the best Santa Claus experience to children.

With the holiday season right around the corner, the Sentinel spoke with Griffith about his experiences at Charles W. Howard Santa School as well as what he learned there that he can apply as he serves as Santa's Helper this year.

Q1: How long have you been portraying Santa and why do you do it?

A: I first portrayed Santa when he had to return to the North Pole unexpectedly in 2014. It's a huge honor, and he gave a letter to our son Aedan (then 8 at the time) thanking him for lending his dad to the North Pole for a few hours. For his part, Aedan now likes to volunteer whenever an elf is too busy making toys.

Q2: What was the application and acceptance process like for the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School?

A: For 2022, the school had an open application process. They focused on ensuring that students understood the purpose and aims of the school, and what to expect. In past years, the school required students to submit an essay to attend.

Q3: Which class was most helpful to you and why?

A: The class that was the most helpful is so hard to identify, as every class offered valuable insights. It would have to be the singing class. I never considered myself to be a very good singer. The class was taught by a university professor of music and chorus master, who explained that "Santa is not a trained professional singer. He and Mrs. Claus are people who sing while they work because they are happy. YOU sing as Santa sings." It was brilliant.

Q4: Can you describe your favorite experience from the school and why that stood out to you?

A: My favorite experience was the day when we went to Santa's Workshop to learn how to make toys, practiced flying the sleigh, and met reindeer. It was my favorite day because at one point Joe Valent, the dean, graciously agreed to make a quick video with me to say hello to a local volunteer who really makes the holidays special for Carlisle children. In his typical plain spoken style, said that "I was a good boy, who was doing alright."

Q5: What is something specific that you learned at the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School that you want to apply this year?

A: Of all lessons, the single most important and the most profound is humility. It's simply so much fun covering for Santa Claus in the rare moments when he must attend to other duties locally. And it's great to ride on fire trucks and to just walk into a room as Santa. But at the same time, Santa's primary responsibility and duty is to children. He is the Spirit of Christmas and stands for love and giving. Unfortunately, not every child has a secure home life, a guarantee of a warm meal, or their own bed to sleep in. Or positive affirmation from those they interact with. Even children who have more financial security still have challenges and daily struggles. Santa may dress flashy and make spirits bright, but children always come first.