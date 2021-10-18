5 Questions: Carlisle Borough welcomes lab supervisor with an eye for outreach

Sara Crawshaw recently started work as environmental lab supervisor in the Carlisle Borough Water Resources Department.

Crawshaw has been working in education for the past eight years. By joining the borough’s water department she’s returning to her passion for the water industry and public service. She has experience as a full-time microbiologist with Aqua Pennsylvania in an environmental compliance laboratory.

Crawshaw talks about what her role entails and her hopes for public outreach in this week’s five questions.

What does the environmental lab supervisor do?

As the lab supervisor, I am responsible for managing and administering the activities of the Water Resources Department laboratory that is engaged in the analysis of water and wastewater samples to ensure compliance with federal, state and local environmental analysis requirements. I oversee our five professional lab technicians in the day-to-day laboratory operations as well as long-range planning for staff and capital acquisitions, developing and reviewing new analytical procedures, preparing, administering and monitoring laboratory budgets, and developing and implementing laboratory policies.

How, or maybe why, did water become a passion for you?

My internship with Aqua Pennsylvania, where I worked in the technical services department and the microbiology lab, started my passion for water resources. I had great mentors there who showed me the importance of the work I was doing and how it impacted public health. I also learned the importance of being an environmental steward for source water through stream cleanups and educating the public.

Do you think your time in education will shape how you approach your work? If so, how?

I do feel that it will influence how I run the lab and create programs for borough residents. During my time in education, I was privileged to be around great innovators in online education and creators and deliverers of curriculum and program content. I will use that experience to bring innovation to the lab and create new and exciting ways to reach out to the public.

What types of events do you envision to help people understand the importance of drinking water and wastewater treatment?

Stream cleanup initiatives is one event I am passionate about. When you invite people to come and see the types of items that are discarded or swept into their source water stream, they start to think differently about garbage and where it ends up if not in a trash receptacle. In addition, for those that use the stream for fishing and kayaking it is important for them to know what is put back into the stream after it leaves the wastewater treatment plant.

Other events I would like to see are water stations for running/walking races using our borough treated drinking water versus bottled water, Source Water Protection Week open houses at our plants and lab for education, and working with the school district to present water microbiology and chemistry demonstrations.

What is one thing you think the public should know about the lab and its role in providing safe drinking water?

The data our lab produces is used by our drinking water superintendent to see what is going on in the water system and helps him troubleshoot any issues that may arise. This ensures that the drinking water coming out of the tap of our residents is safe for consumption. Our lab must also report all drinking water results to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and must meet strict standards. What the public might not know is that commercially bottled water is not held to the same strict standards we are. So not only can we say our water is safe to drink and tastes great, but it is also less expensive than bottled water.

