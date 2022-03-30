5 Questions: Carlisle bluegrass band celebrates Band of the Year award, dreams bigger

Last week, Carlisle-based bluegrass band Seldom Said No performed once and found themselves in the spotlight twice.

The band played for bluegrass artist Del McCoury's induction into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame March 24 at the Hershey Theater. The same day, Seldom Said No accepted the Central Pennsylvania Music Association's Bluegrass Band of the Year Award for 2021 in front of about 1,300 people, member Daniel Braught said.

The group's website says the band performs bluegrass, folk, country and old-time music, blending "contemporary songwriting and tasteful covers with extensive jams and occasional electric elements to their acoustic foundation."

Seldom Said No is comprised of Braught, singer and guitar; Jan Nawa, singer and bass; TJ Enderlein, mandolin, dobro and singer; and Tanner Bingamin, banjo and singer.

The Sentinel gave Braught an opportunity to talk about the band's history as well as plans for Seldom Said No's future.

Q1: When did Seldom Said No form and how has the band grown since then?

A: Jan Nawa and I worked at Fort Indiantown Gap together on helicopters around 2009 after we had both gotten out of the military. I was playing in another band but left to travel for work. When I came back we decided to start a group together. TJ Enderlein joined probably around the 2012-2013 time frame, and Tanner Bingamin joined in 2019.

Q2: Where did you get the name Seldom Said No?

A: Jan and I were watching another musician, Ken Jankura, at the old California Cafe (in Carlisle) thinking about a name when he used the word “seldom” in a song he was singing. It caught our attention and we started riffing on it. But obviously it’s also a lifestyle choice that Jan and I have always lived by. I think it's the byproduct of being veterans and surviving any war. It makes you less scared to take chances that others might not.

Q3: What does winning Bluegrass Band of the Year from the Central Pennsylvania Music Association mean to you?

A: You are chosen by fan votes, so for us it means we have motivated fans that are willing to take the time to go online and vote for us, which is something we didn’t know. We knew we had fans, just not that actionable. We have also been doing this for a long time so it feels good to be recognized in front of all your peers for your years of hard work. ... I just want to express how much larger this event was than just Seldom Said No. Artists (especially at our level) rarely get any recognition for their effort and time and that’s why this event was so special.

Q4: Who is Del McCoury to bluegrass music and what did it mean to you to perform for his induction into the Hall of Fame?

A: Del McCoury is a legend. Taught by Bill Monroe (the father of bluegrass) to be a front man. Del puts on one of the most popular bluegrass festivals on the East Coast for 14 years and we have gone to a great deal of them. He’s a very personable, approachable human who genuinely seems to love his fans and his fans love him back for that. Del is our hero, not just ours, but pretty much anyone who likes bluegrass music. To even have our names used in the same breath as his is a high water mark for us.

Q5: What are some of your goals for the future of Seldom Said No?

A: We are a live band, we want to play festivals and that is what we work toward. The band would love to pack up every summer and hit the road playing festivals across the country and we are slowly building toward that goal. Delfest (a music festival in Cumberland, Maryland) is the dream right now and with a little luck we will have that dream recognized.

Seldom Said No is scheduled to perform at Hook and Flask Distillery in Carlisle every Thursday in April at 7 p.m., and Braught said the band plans to release its self-titled full album onto all streaming platforms in the late spring or early summer.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

