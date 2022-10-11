5 Questions: Carlisle-based photographer displays trauma-inspired portraits in New York exhibit

As a Carlisle photographer, it’s Cari Mercer’s job to ensure that her work tells a story.

Five of her pieces on display at the East Village Art Collection in New York City last weekend did just that.

Her portraiture came as part of a series of trauma-inspired work designed to highlight the effect of abuse, but the photos didn’t just tell a story; they contained elements of her own story.

Mercer, who is originally from Boston, previously worked as a U.S. Air Force journalist.

She lives with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from her experiences as a disabled veteran and survivor of military sexual trauma and domestic violence.

Mercer uses her studio in Carlisle to create a safe space for her, her clients and other trauma survivors to help bring healing through photography. She works out of Eva Seraphine Studios at 45 Army Heritage Drive to deliver a variety of portraits, head shots and legacy family portraiture among other sessions.

The EVAC exhibit was on display in New York City Friday through Monday and prints of the five photos on display, as well as pre-orders for her photobook “Raw Emotions,” a pictoral story of trauma and healing, are available on Mercer’s website.

She already has plans for a new photo project next year called “Love Letters to Myself,” which she described as “as way for women to fall in love with themselves all over again.” She said the project will allow them to see themselves in ways they’ve always imagined, giving them the opportunity to write letters to themselves in a book Mercer plans to publish in 2024.

The Sentinel spoke with Mercer to learn more about her story, her work and how the two went hand in hand to create the pieces featured in New York last weekend.

Q1: When did you get into photography and how has that interest grown into the business you have today?

A: I started out as a broadcast journalist in the Air Force in the mid-’90s, which allowed me to transition to print/photo journalism a few years later. Even then, I loved human interest stories, capturing people in their most unique moments, but I needed more. So I transitioned to portrait work, getting a job at Sears. Unfortunately, I couldn’t conform to the regimented poses they required and it soon made me realize I needed to venture out on my own. Life got in the way, but eventually, about 12 years ago, I was able to finally quit my government job and pick up a camera once again. That is when I started creating art, art that had a purpose. But art doesn’t always pay for itself so I decided to get back into portraiture work. About two years ago, right after the COVID shutdown was over, I opened my own studio and decided to focus on both artistic projects and fine art portraiture for clients who wanted a more artistic and luxury portrait experience.

Q2: If you could describe your photography style in one word, what would that be and why?

A: I would say artistic, however most people use the word ethereal. I think I like their word better. I have never been good at taking a straight forward picture. I see things differently. Everyone and everything is a work of art to me. I grew up imagining my life was a musical and would sing and dance because I felt the situation warranted it. So when I look at life now, I see people in the same way. As if they are a lead in their own movie, a character in their own novel or a model who would fit in a concept I have spent sleepless nights creating.

Q3: Where do you draw inspiration for your work?

A: My inspiration comes from the people I meet and my wildly vivid imagination. I listen to people and their stories and build upon that. I am a writer as well, so every concept or portrait session is a story I need to tell. Even if I am shooting a family photo shoot, I will build a concept (even a simple one) that allows their tale to be told.

Q4: How is your work therapeutic both for you and for your clients?

A: For me it is a creative outlet. I used to teach poetry as a therapeutic tool to recovering addicts. I used to explain to them that art was a form of expression that allowed us to dig deeper into the recesses of our mind than simple thinking might do. As a person who is open about my experience with trauma, assault and PTSD, my art is a way to express the feelings I might not be able to ... articulate in any other way. For my clients, being able to be in an environment where they can feel safe to express themselves, be themselves and shine, can be very therapeutic. I have found that my openness has drawn people to open up themselves and we are able to start a conversation about topics that truly allow for healing, love and understanding.

Q5: How did you choose each of these pieces for the exhibit, and what does it mean to you to have them on display?

A: So these five pieces are part of a much larger project. About a year ago I started the I Speak For Her project. It is a photo/video documentary project about living with the long term affects of trauma. The photo project entitled Raw Emotion gave people the opportunity to express untapped emotions which are deeply attached to their trauma. None of the people in this project are “models.” It was hard to choose which five pieces to send, because they all are incredible people with incredible stories and I wanted to showcase them all, but unfortunately I could only submit five. In the end, I felt these five pieces would give the project the traction it needed so that when I open the entire show in my own studio/gallery, people would come and support and celebrate the group as a whole.