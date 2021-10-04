5 Questions: Carlisle-based hot sauce featured on award-winning YouTube series

A local craft hot sauce is being featured this season on an award-winning YouTube show.
Revolutionary-Roasted Bell & Scorpion hot sauce from Carlisle-based Hot Heads Hot Sauce made the lineup for season 16 of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” series with Emmy-nominated host Sean Evans.
First We Feast looks at pop culture, music, travel and more through the lens of food. The channel won Best Overall YouTube Presence in the 2020 Shorty Awards, and “Hot Ones” has won multiple awards including the 2018 and 2019 Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host for Evans.
Hot Ones puts a twist on traditional celebrity interviews by having the guest eat chicken wings doused in a line-up of 10 of the hottest hot sauces on the planet while answering the questions. The season opener, which premiered on Sept. 23, featured late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.
Hot Heads Hot Sauce and its owner, Timothy Myers, are regulars at farmers markets and events in the Cumberland Valley, including regular appearances at Farmers on the Square in Carlisle and at Shippensburg’s Ship Market.
How did you get into making hot sauces?
The craft beer industry led me into making craft hot sauce. I saw the similarities between the two and thought it was a no-brainer. So I started making test batches. Three years later my sauce is on Hot Ones. It’s wild.
Why is it important to you that your products are locally sourced?
It’s important to use locally sourced because you are lifting up the people around you, you’re also getting the freshest ingredients. Nothing is better than fresh ingredients. Taste and flavor are everything to Hot Heads Official Hot Sauce.
How did you make the connection with Hot Ones?
We were at the hot sauce event at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden two years ago in Brooklyn, New York. That’s where we meet Noah and made the connection. I sent them hot sauce and they loved the Revolutionary-Roasted Bell & Scorpion for the show.
(Editor's note: Noah is Noah Chaimberg, the owner of Heatonist, a website and New York City-based shop where the Hot Ones sauces and other hot sauces are sold.)
What makes a good hot sauce?
A good hot sauce, fresh ingredients, a little know-how and a lot of love and effort, but it’s worth it.
Where does Hot Heads Hot Sauce go next?
Who knows what the future holds? A bigger facility? More products? More sauces? Extra help for me? That would be nice.
