5 Questions: Carlisle-based hot sauce featured on award-winning YouTube series

The craft beer industry led me into making craft hot sauce. I saw the similarities between the two and thought it was a no-brainer. So I started making test batches. Three years later my sauce is on Hot Ones. It’s wild.

Why is it important to you that your products are locally sourced?

It’s important to use locally sourced because you are lifting up the people around you, you’re also getting the freshest ingredients. Nothing is better than fresh ingredients. Taste and flavor are everything to Hot Heads Official Hot Sauce.

How did you make the connection with Hot Ones?

We were at the hot sauce event at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden two years ago in Brooklyn, New York. That’s where we meet Noah and made the connection. I sent them hot sauce and they loved the Revolutionary-Roasted Bell & Scorpion for the show.

(Editor's note: Noah is Noah Chaimberg, the owner of Heatonist, a website and New York City-based shop where the Hot Ones sauces and other hot sauces are sold.)

What makes a good hot sauce?

A good hot sauce, fresh ingredients, a little know-how and a lot of love and effort, but it’s worth it.