5 Questions: Carlisle Arts Learning Center names new executive director

The title of executive director might be new to Cathy Stone, but the ins and outs of Carlisle Arts Learning Center certainly are not.

Stone served in other roles before becoming the executive director of the organization, which is dedicated to promoting arts in the community through education programs and events.

She accepted the position Sept. 26 and began her new role the same day after 12 years as the center’s gallery director. Before that, Stone taught classes for children and adults, helped with summer camps, curated exhibits, represented the organization at events in the community and worked at the reception desk.

The job opened when former Executive Director Becky Richeson stepped down April 14. Stone said the search for Richeson’s replacement had been going on since then.

While she didn’t apply at first, Stone began to pursue the job in September.

Her job will involve managing daily operations, supporting each staff member, collaborating with the board of directors and being responsible for the organization’s fiscal health, she said.

Stone said the search for her replacement as the organization’s gallery director is ongoing.

The Sentinel caught up with her as she settles into the new role to learn more about her previous experience with the learning center as well as what she’s excited to do in her new role there.

Q1: What made you choose to pursue this position?

A: I was used to working closely with the ED (executive director) but never thought to become the ED. During the course of the search, I became more comfortable with the idea and realized I had skills and experience to share in the position.

Q2: How has your experience with CALC prepared you to take over as its executive director?

A: I am well aware of how the staff functions, interacts and their strengths (which are many). I know the artists, and most of our donors and have always been aware and appreciative of the fact that CALC would not exist without that community, member and artist support. And I have worked with the last two executive directors (Carrie Breschi and Becky Richeson) and have learned so much from our relationships and their leadership.

Q3: How will this role be different from others you’ve held in the past?

A: The fiscal responsibility is very important. In a small organization such as ours, every employee is aware of the challenges of the budget and spending, but I now have “the buck stops here” sign on my desk, so to speak.

Q4: What’s your favorite part about working for CALC?

A: The people, all of them. Our staff and board members are wonderful. The artists are an amazing community and so supportive of one another. The supporters and guests are amazing and interesting to engage with. I get to look at and talk about art and the artists within our community. What could be better?

Q5: What are you most excited to do or implement in this new role?

A: CALC has so many wonderful programs that support art in the community and art experiences for underserved members of the community. It’s CALC’s vision to grow those programs and find new ways to serve the most people by growing beyond our walls. Continued collaborations with other nonprofits and businesses will be key.