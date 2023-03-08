If Mo Geiger's name doesn't ring a bell, her work or the work of her students might.

The green display on West High Street's Century Link building was created through Carlisle Arts Learning Center's ArtWorks program, one of several operations Geiger works with through her role as the organization's collaborative instructor.

In addition to leading ArtWorks, an after-school program for middle and high school students, she also facilitates ArtLabs, which provide separate studio time for middle and high school students to work on their own projects and receive feedback and guidance. Other responsibilities include involvement with the center's Collaborative program, which is committed to education and the promotion of change in the community through creative projects.

Geiger has held the role since September, focusing on Collaborative projects and relationship building while addressing relevant subject topics. For example, the window art along High Street serves as a part of the organization's Green Energy: Annual Member's Exhibit and draws a comparison between municipal electricity and energy in the human body, she said.

An upcoming project the Collaborative has been facilitating will happen in conjunction with Empty Bowls, a fundraising event that benefits Project SHARE and works to reduce food insecurity. The event, which will take place March 20, allows attendees to purchase a ticket, select a handmade bowl and eat soup provided by local restaurants.

Geiger said this year, Empty Bowls will feature recipes shared by English language learners at Carlisle's Employment Skills Center. The project will be part of the ArtWorks!' exhibit Flavors of Here, which will be displayed in the arts learning center's Upper Gallery from April 21 to May 27.

The Sentinel spoke with Geiger about her plans for the center's programs and the importance of collaboration:

Q1: Where do you find inspiration for the art you create?

A: I find inspiration all the time. When seeking new ideas, I usually begin by looking around my immediate surroundings (or wherever I’ve been tasked with a project) to see what is already there. It’s a very site- and context-specific approach. Often, active systems of labor, work and spatial interaction become subject matter for my artwork, because they remind us of the importance of tactile learning in daily life. During my observation and research, I seek overlooked histories, hidden worlds and the way people hold passion and unique webs of knowledge. I’ve made art projects with sheep farmers, architectural restoration workers, flax farmers and fifth-grade safety patrol teams, and each of these creative processes has been different.

Q2: Why is the work of CALC’s collaborative program, and specifically its involvement with young people, important?

A: ArtWorks!, an after-school program, and Connect, a four-week-long summer camp, are CALC’s community-engaged teen programs. They both encourage creative expression and relationship building through projects that are relevant to our local context. These programs are important because youth voices are often underrepresented in community conversations, and creative projects assert the value of these voices in ongoing dialogue. I really believe that art and creative expression are key parts of healthy communities, and teens are well-suited to have a say in the way contemporary art functions in the public sphere. In keeping with my habit of learning by doing, I went through CALC’s records of the programs when I first arrived to get a better idea of where we are and potential directions in which to move forward. As a part of this process, we put up an exhibit called Together: 10 years of collective Thinking at CALC, which was co-curated by students in the ArtWorks! program. Along with Catherine Stone, Carrie Breschi, Amanda Kistler, Maureen Joyce and many others, we found records of past work that really spoke to the program’s history and goals for the future. Carrie Breschi, in particular, was one of the main founders of CALC’s community-engaged and collaborative efforts, and her focus on youth outreach, creativity and relationship-building really laid the groundwork for the impact of this program.

Q3: How do you plan to build on CALC’s previous collaborative program?

A: After putting up that exhibition (Together), I feel much more informed about what came before me and whose work I’m building upon. I’d really love to increase the CALC collaborative’s visibility through consistent youth and adult programming. This means continuing to create public projects and collaborations with local individuals and groups. In many ways, I think places like Carlisle – small towns with complex social and economic dynamics – are ideal for utilizing artwork as a tool for exploring community relationships. The CALC collaborative’s past projects really attest to that. Together we can push on the boundaries of what art can be, and how it can feel more active. My process is very inspired by circumstance, what is available and what is relevant at any particular moment, so right now I’m enjoying the learning process of this new position: trying to keep my eyes and arms open for opportunities as they make themselves known.

Q4: What topics do you hope to address through your work with CALC and why?

A: You know, I think less about topics and more about relationships in flux. Honestly there are so many ways to explore a single subject, and sometimes the best way on one day, in one situation, is not the best way on another day, and another situation. The subjects in my own work that I consider the most are the ways we relate to one another through labor, the presence of histories in daily life and physical environments. Tactile learning is a thread that I hope to carry from my personal work into my work with CALC – we can’t learn about each other, about differences and similarities and about our changing world without getting into the thick of it. We need to get our hands dirty sometimes and we need to move our bodies in physical space together. Narrative is a living thing for me – the narrative of a place is constantly be lived and told, and to be physically, artistically and intellectually invested in that narrative is a humbling position to be in. I try to address subjects and artistic projects as they arise, using the materials and resources that are available, with the people who can best put them in motion.

Q5: How did previous experiences prepare you for your work with ArtWorks and ArtLabs?

A: I have a background in technical theater (set design, props design, scenic painting) and that experience helped me realize that large-scale, amazing creations can be made with small and eager teams. I value collaboration, communication, flexibility and a "yes" mentality, after seeing how important those elements are to successful creative processes. Without early encouragement in the arts as a young person, I would not be where I am today. Now, I try to encourage my students to see the world boldly, experience it with enthusiasm, nurture their own willingness to experiment and to push beyond their comfort zones while caring for themselves and each other.

