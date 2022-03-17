5 Questions: Carlisle Arts Learning Center Executive Director to step down

After eight and half years of serving as Carlisle Arts Learning Center's executive director and 10 years with the organization, Becky Richeson has decided to paint a new picture of her future. Richeson will step down from her role at the nonprofit organization dedicated to the arts on April 14.

CALC offers a variety of programs, summer camps, fundraising events, classes and opportunities at at improving the community through art. The organization's vision and mission statements say that CALC seeks to use the power of art to change lives, strengthen the community and inspire growth and engagement.

Signature programs listed on CALC's website include the ArtWorks! program for middle school students, Works in the Windows, the Empty Bowls fundraiser and Art on the Farm.

The Sentinel gave Richeson a chance to reflect on her 10 years at CALC and share what her future holds.

Q. After 10 years with CALC, how did you decide now is the right time to step down as the executive director of Carlisle Arts Learning Center?

A. I believe so fully in CALC’s mission and every day I witness lives being changed through the visual arts and CALC programs; it was a very difficult decision. When making this decision, there were several factors at play. First and foremost, CALC is in very good hands. You will not find a more committed group of people working together to serve our community than CALC’s staff. We are a team in the truest sense of the word, working together for a common goal of serving Carlisle through high quality, thoughtful, critical programs for every member of our community. I’m proud that all of CALC’s programs have grown and am honored to be part of new programs that have been created including, Art & Adventure Camp, Summer Camps with the Trout Gallery and CPYB, middle and high school ArtsLab, elementary After-School Art Clubs in schools and at CALC, numerous alternative programs to successfully navigate the pandemic, and the CALC Collaborative. I am also happy the G.B. Stuart Foundation Endowment at CALC was established to ensure CALC will be a vital part of our community in perpetuity. And I guess the last factor to consider is the readiness for a new personal challenge and an opportunity to serve our community in a different capacity …. It aligned with CALC being in a good place which made the timing right.

Q. What are some of the things you’ve learned as CALC’s executive director?

A. The heart of Carlisle is its people. This isn’t new, I realized this before starting at CALC, but until you work in this community every day it’s hard to understand the depth of this statement. This is a very special community. I have been honored to work with CALC’s board of directors, supporters, volunteers, artists, teachers, students — youth and adults, directors and staff of partner nonprofits and the business community. I value every relationship I have formed and I am a better person for each of them.

Q. What has been your favorite event or activity to be a part of during your time at CALC and why?

A. This is hard — let’s see:

Most Unique Event: Art on the Farm

Most Fun Event: the mARTini Auction

Most Special Event: CALC’s From the heART Award, honoring those who embrace, support, innovate, and educate through the visual arts

Most Daring: The high ropes course at Art & Adventure Camp (Yes, I did it!)

Most Meaningful: Seeing the connection between our teens and watching them support each other and grow

Most Extraordinary: The Members’ Exhibit Opening Reception

Most Powerful: The CALC Collaborative projects downtown

Most Flat-Out Fun: Working with the CALC team everyday

Q. How have you seen CALC make a difference in the community during your time as the executive director there?

A. I see it every day. I saw it through the pandemic. I see it in our teachers and I see it in our students as they learn, grow, and create together. CALC uses the arts to build self-esteem and strengthen connections between youth — this became even more important when schools were closed — they came to CALC every week and all summer because they needed us and each other. I see our youth grow into young leaders. I see it when people stop and talk to us as we are putting up art installations downtown. CALC creates dialog with meaningful installations in our galleries and downtown including I’m fine, Lunchbox Moments: Seek Understanding, Share Stories, Stop Hate, Wings of Hope, and (Re)Presenting Racism: Stories from Our Town. These are important conversations for a community to have. CALC is changing lives through the arts.

Q. What comes next for you?

A. I am not going far. I will be working on downtown revitalization projects with Caprice. Caprice is committed to investing in and revitalizing downtown in a number of ways. Caprice Properties is actively revitalizing downtown properties and bringing new businesses to Carlisle, including One13 Social. Through Waymark Property Management they provide numerous local housing opportunities. I will be involved in project management, community outreach, and business development. I’m committed to this community and excited to serve it in a new way. That does mean that CALC is searching for an executive director. Applications are being accepted until March 23, 2022. Full listing here: http://www.carlislearts.org/join-the-team

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.