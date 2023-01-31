5 Questions: Camp Hill crafter crochets pain into purpose with annual donation to help homeless people

Nancy Chavez calls it her 8 o'clock project.

Others might know it as the Closing the Loop – Keeping the Homeless Warm Project.

Regardless, Chavez, who lives in Camp Hill, started the project in 2020 after the death of her boyfriend in 2019. Throughout the year, she works alongside approximately 10 volunteers to crochet and knit hats and scarves, which are bagged together and donated to Community CARES in Carlisle at the end of January.

On Thursday morning, she dropped off 140 bags for the organization dedicated to providing resources to the homeless in Cumberland County. Over the past three years, she's donated more than 380 bags, each containing a handmade hat and scarf.

Chavez said she learned to crochet from her grandmother, who often crafted doilies while watching television. Taking a leaf out of her grandmother's book, Chavez has taken to working her crochet hook or knitting needles to the sound of the television in the evenings, prompting her nickname for the project.

Now a seasoned hat and scarf maker, she said it takes her about two hours to create either one of the items, from the selection of the pattern and yarn, something she always has on hand, to the finished product.

Chavez's passion for serving the community is also evident through Randi's House of Angels, an organization she founded in 2011 as a tribute to her daughter Randi Trimble, who was killed in 2003 in an act of domestic violence. Based in Camp Hill, Randi's House of Angels supports children who are experiencing domestic violence.

Chavez also loves to share what she's learned with others and said she hosts gatherings in her home at least twice a year for beginners and advanced crochet artists alike. For her, knitting and crocheting relieve stress and build confidence.

Since starting the Closing the Loop, a coalition of Chavez's loved ones, friends and new acquaintances from Cumberland, Dauphin and Chester counties have joined in the effort, volunteering their time, yarn and crafting skills.

The Sentinel spoke with Chavez as she made her annual donation for a look at what inspired her to launch the project and what the annual donation means to her.

Q1: How many hats and scarves have you donated to Community CARES this year and how does that compare to previous years.

A: For the past three years on the last week of each January, the Closing the Loop group takes the hats and scarfs to the Community CARES shelter in Carlisle. On Jan. 26 we donated 140 bags (each containing a hat and a scarf).

2021: 115 bags

2022: 126 bags

2023: 140 bags

Each year the number of volunteers continues to grow and so do the number of hats and scarfs.

Q2: Where did you get the idea to begin Closing the Loop – Keeping the Homeless Warm Project and how has it grown since then?

A: I attribute this project to two factors:

First, this project began with my partner, the love of my life, having to deal with lung cancer for over two years. During his chemo treatments, I would always have my crochet hooks and knitting needles with me. I would crochet and knit a scarf or a hat while keeping him company. This was my pastime as we spent many hours on the couch during his healing. Unfortunately, he passed in 2019. That was the time that I decided to call upon the number of women that I taught to crochet and asked them to join in my project to help the homeless.

Second, I am very passionate about giving back to my community. I grew up in Mechanicsburg and currently live in Cumberland County. I researched and found that Cumberland County has a large number of homeless people. This alone empowered me to find a way to help others.

Q3: What made you choose Community CARES to receive the donations from this project?

A: I chose Community CARES after talking to a few key leaders in Cumberland County. Each has mentioned [Executive Director] Beth Kempf and her compassion to work with the homeless. We met and discussed how the donation of the hats and scarfs would help so many that come to the shelter. She welcomed the donations and noted how the caseworkers would take with them when visiting with families in the county. Our relationship has grown since our initial meeting in 2021.

Q4: What does it mean to you to make this donation each year?

A: For me and all the volunteers, they are elated that their talents can be used to help others. They are grateful that through this coordinated project of Closing the Loop – Keeping the Homeless Warm Project they can make a difference in someone’s life.

Q5: What do you envision for the future of this project?

A: I envision the number of volunteers for this project will grow as more people read this article and ask how they can get involved.

