5 Questions: American Honey Queen from Carlisle aims to get the U.S. buzzing about beekeeping

Lucy Winn is a busy bee.

The 20-year-old from Carlisle is a sophomore at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, where she studies business management and marketing. She fills her time with tutoring, reading, throwing pottery, walking her dog and keeping bees. Winn also happens to be a queen.

The American Beekeeping Federation selected Winn as the 2022 American Honey Queen at the American Beekeeping Federation Conference and Tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada, a news release from the federation said.

Winn will spend the year promoting the beekeeping industry across the United States, according to the release. She previously served as the 2020 and 2021 Pennsylvania Honey Queen.

The Sentinel gave Winn an opportunity to share about the role and what it means to her.

What did the process look like for you to become the American Honey Queen?

A: I have had a passion for both beekeeping and public speaking for a long time. After serving as the 2020 and 2021 Pennsylvania Honey Queen, I knew that I wanted to continue to the national level. At the 2022 American Beekeeping Federation conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, I applied for the American Honey Queen position. I was evaluated based on communication skills and knowledge of the industry.

What does that title mean to you and what message do you want to share?

A: The American Honey Queen is the national spokesperson for the beekeeping and honey industry. During my year, I will travel throughout the country promoting the industry at events like fairs, festivals and farmers’ markets; speaking at schools, to civic organizations and to elected officials; participating in television, radio and print media interviews; and other wonderful opportunities emphasizing the vital role that honeybees play in pollination. The honeybee is vital to American agriculture. One-third of the food we eat needs pollination to grow. Honeybees pollinate 80% of that food. Honeybees truly do provide both environmentally as well as economically. So many different crops grown in the United States depend on honeybee pollination. Without honeybee pollination, not only would those industries be significantly smaller, but there would also be a shortage of food and job opportunities. For instance, if the California almond growers could not have their trees pollinated by the honeybee, that would not just affect the number of almonds grown, it would mean less farmers, less transportation jobs, less packing jobs, and so on.

Where have you traveled so far for this role as the American Honey Queen and where do you intend to travel for the rest of the year?

A: As American Honey Queen I have been to Nevada, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. I have also given virtual presentations in Minnesota, Kentucky, North Carolina and Connecticut. I am excited to continue to travel across the United States, promoting beekeeping and honey. In the near future, I have trips planned to Texas, Kansas and California, and there are many more events throughout the country this summer and autumn. I look forward to meeting beekeepers and nonbeekeepers alike in my effort to emphasize the importance of honeybees.

How did you get into bee keeping and how has your passion for that grown into what it is today?

A: I have been keeping bees with my family since I was 13 years old. Almost instantly I became captivated with honeybees as well as working in the hives. Currently, we keep seven colonies. Attending classes and educational seminars on beekeeping has really furthered my love for honeybees. Not only is education crucial before starting a hive, but beekeeping is a field in which one can constantly learn, even after keeping bees for many years. Through these classes, not only did I become even more fascinated with honeybees the more I learned, but I also met a community of beekeepers that is supportive and a pleasure to be around. Beekeepers’ hard work and dedication in their field is truly what drives honeybee pollination across the United States. The role of the honeybee is so important, and through learning about their individual ability to produce honey as well as their significant role in pollination, I developed a great passion for them.

What has been your favorite event, trip or opportunity since becoming the American Honey Queen and why?

A: I have genuinely loved and cherished every promotion and opportunity I have had since becoming the American Honey Queen. The opportunity to travel across the country, meeting new people and speaking about honeybees has been incredible. I really enjoy presenting to schools and youth groups. Seeing kids’ curiosity and sparking interest in honeybees and pollination is one of my personal favorite parts of the job. I am always eager to answer questions and help develop deeper thoughts on beekeeping.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

