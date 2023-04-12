For Rachel Mckenrick, it all started with TikTok; well, TikTok and the demise of her senior year of high school.

While upset when the COVID-19 pandemic stole or altered rights of passage like prom and graduation, she turned her situation into a "life-changing" opportunity.

Now 20, Mckenrick doubles as a full-time online business student at Penn State World Campus and the owner of Sunella Co., her Carlisle business.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mckenrick answered calls from TikTok followers to create an online store to sell her shirt and apparel designs.

Rushing to meet her TikTok-based demand, she turned to a random business name generator that offered the suggestion of Sunella.

In 2021, she closed her online store (but held onto the name) and transitioned away from fast fashion, a change she attributes to her passion for reducing plastic waste and promoting a toxin-free lifestyle.

Mckenrick opened Sunella's storefront at 33 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle at the end of October as a refill shop that sells plants and other sustainable products. She also sells some of her in store products online.

She said Sunella's most popular items include terrariums and refill products, where customers can bring a jar of their own or purchase one, weigh it, fill it with one of several soap, detergent and other options and weigh it again to determine the price.

Mckenrick, a junior at Penn State World, can frequently be found behind Sunella's counter, completing assignments between customers.

The Sentinel caught up with her for a look at life as a college student and business owner and future plans for Sunella:

Q1: Why did you want to open a business and what does it mean to you to have accomplished that goal?

A: My online store was something that came out of nowhere and I had no idea I wanted to be a business owner until that happened. After closing my online store and focusing on school, I missed running my own business, and when I saw a place downtown was for rent I knew I had to open a business. I’ve seen refill stores all over the country and wished there was one closer to Carlisle. This is where I got the idea as it was something new to the downtown scene rather than another clothing store. Plus it aligned with my sustainable lifestyle. So now having a store that focuses on preventing plastic waste in our community is something I would have only dreamed of doing, it means the world to me and I can’t wait to see more people come out to refill their old jars.

Q2: Can you describe the process you went through to transform your online store into Sunella?

A: Sadly there wasn’t much to transform as I had closed it after about a year. TikTok also charges small businesses now to promote their products so I had lost a lot of sales due to that. All I did was keep the same name, made sure the name was still available and then reopened my online shop adding my new products to it. I now post on TikTok, sustainable lifestyle tips, an insight of my refill store and even help others to open their own.

Q3: How were you able to get the funding you needed to open Sunella?

A: Funding came from my savings I had from my online store. I was able to get funding for my online store when I started because I did Dropshipping (I know not eco friendly but I know better now) so this meant I didn’t have to pay anything out of pocket to start the store.

Q4: What is the most challenging part of running a business as a college student and how do you overcome that challenge?

A: I think the most challenging part is trying to balance my business and school work. It’s hard to choose which one is more important and procrastination seems to be my biggest friend as I like to wait until assignments are due to get them done. It’s very stressful when I do that but it also makes me work more efficiently to get my school work done and then the rest of the week I’m able to focus on my business.

Q5: What future goals or plans do you have for your business?

A: I have so many plans with my business that I’m slowly starting to try new things in the shop, such as a scent your own bar, cut your own soap and the terrarium bar. My shop is very small so I hope to someday be able to get a bigger space where I can also offer bulk food options, instead of having to buy your food always wrapped in plastic.

