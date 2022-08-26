5 Questions: 11-year-old gearhead and YouTube star attends Corvettes at Carlisle as VIP guest

During the school year, Giuseppe Iatarola, 11, spends four hours each day in homeschool.

After that, if he does well, and all throughout the summer months, the self-proclaimed gearhead and car enthusiast can be found in his dad's collision shop, Lucky's Auto Body in Hellertown, Pa., located just outside of Allentown, putting in hours.

Years of teaching from his father, Luciano Iatarola, coupled with this routine has made Giuseppe something of a car guru, and in 2018 when he was 6 years old, Giuseppe started a YouTube channel to share his expertise with the world.

The idea came from he and his mom, Rachel Iatarola, and today, Giuseppe's Garage has 1.05K subscribers and nearly 83,000 views.

Carlisle Events said Giuseppe's fame has brought a variety of interviews and opportunities his way, including a chance to participate in MotorWeek, which bills itself as "television’s original and longest-running automotive magazine series."

Giuseppe also attended Corvettes at Carlisle at the Carlisle Fairgrounds this week as a VIP guest. There, Carlisle Events said Giuseppe met with Team Chevrolet and Corvette guests, participated in the event's 40th Anniversary/Cheers to 40 Years Round Table and signed autographs.

The Sentinel caught up with Giuseppe during the show for a look at how he got his start, his thoughts on the event and what he plans to do in the future.

Q1: When did you start working on cars?

A: I saw [my dad] doing it, you know … pulling out radiators and stuff and then I said, ‘Can I try to take something apart?’ when I was two. You know, when you’re two you can’t take a whole car apart, so as time went, I slowly got into more and more and more. Pretty soon, when he knew it, I was like six years old painting and taking wrecks apart and stuff, so that’s really what I’ve been doing all this time with cars.

Q2: Tell us a little bit about your YouTube channel and what's been the coolest experience you've had since you started Giuseppe's Garage?

A: That started about maybe … when I was 6 (in 2018). I didn’t think it was going to stand out this much, because Carlisle invited me to this and I’m very happy that they did, it’s so much stuff to see, and a lot of other people invited me too. I didn’t think it was going to stand out this much ... I think MotorWeek was cool because you had to go all the way to Maryland. We were there for two days, that was another cool one. Carlisle is also another cool one, so many.

Q3: What's your dream car?

A: "I like all of them, but the one I can think of, there are really two of them that I really want. I like the 55 'vettes with the V8 and stuff because that was the first year for the V8. Those are cool, and I like the early 30s [or] 20s model A pickup truck hot rod."

Q4: What do you think so far about the Corvettes at Carlisle show?

A: So far, it’s a really cool show and there’s a lot to look at, so you need the three days to look at it. [My favorite part is] looking at the cars, seeing the engine, what’s the history about it, that kind of stuff.”

Q5: What do you want to be when you grow up?

A: Probably customizing cars or a bodyman. I don’t know, I didn’t really think that through so far. Engineering, that kind of stuff.

Anyone interested in watching Giuseppe's videos can find them on YouTube at Giuseppe's Garage or follow him on social media with the handle giuseppesgarage on all platforms.