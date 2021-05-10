5 Question: Carlisle Tool Library receives grant to help offer free memberships to veterans

The Carlisle Tool Library is turning a grant it received earlier this year into an opportunity for veterans to use their services for free.
The tool library is one of 15 nonprofits to receive a share of nearly $30,000 raised by Incenter employees. Incenter is a family of companies serving lenders and mortgage bankers.
Incenter employees voluntarily contribute to Incenter Cares and encourage local organizations to apply for Community Impact Grants, which are made after a selection process.
Organizations are evaluated by their capacity, impact, collaboration and feasibility measures, according to Ashley Pruitt, executive director of Incenter Cares.
Jeff Adams, president of the Carlisle Tool Library, talks about the grant and the status of the Carlisle Tool Library in this week’s five questions.
Q. How did you hear about the grant and what was involved in applying?
A. A company employee provided information about the grant and a link to the website to one of our directors, Nathan Smith. The application was online and included a one-page information sheet about the Carlisle Tool Library and a three-page program narrative with an organizational summary, a description of the tool library capacity, the impact the grant would enable the tool library to have and a description of the feasibility of achieving the goal set for the grant. We also had to provide a budget for the grant and verify that we were in good legal standing. Finally, we were required to prove our tax exempt 501c3 status. We also provided a Letter of Collaboration from the program supervisor who works with Veterans at the PA CareerLink. We were connected with him after reaching out to the Cumberland County Veteran’s Affairs Office for information on how to reach veterans with the free membership offers.
Q. How do you plan to use the funding?
A. After reviewing the grantmaking focus areas, we felt that our best fit was to submit a grant proposal that would allow us to offer free memberships to veterans, which would provide them with free access to tools to use for housing and other needs. We offer tools for home repairs, lawn and gardening, auto maintenance, electrical work and more with almost 1,000 tools in circulation. Members are able to lend up to eight tools a week and gain access to our fully stocked wood shop to utilize on projects of their own.
Q. Your third anniversary is approaching. How has the community embraced the tool library concept?
A. We have a dedicated base of support in our volunteer directors and paying members and despite the setback COVID dealt to our operations, we have found ways to provide services in a safe manner, including in-person operations and online workshops. Members are constantly sharing the projects they've been able to accomplish during COVID with our shared tools.
Other local funding the CTL has received has come from the CARES grant as well as our recently successful fundraising campaign with the Partnership for Better Health and their Match Madness Program. We are continually searching for new partnerships and initiatives to empower Carlisle, such as our partnering with the Carlisle Climate Action Commission in hosting a sustainability webinar.
Q. Specifically, how was 2020 for the Carlisle Tool Library?
A. 2020 was a difficult year for fundraising, since our major event was planned for April. We did manage to get an SBA loan, but were unable to convert it into a grant. We also received funding from CARES, Incenter Cares and the Partnership for Better Health. We were unable to grow membership, since a lot of our hands-on outreach was curtailed by the COVID restrictions. We hope to improve that situation this year and the Incenter grant for free veteran memberships should help that initiative.
Q. What's next for the Carlisle Tool Library?
A. Throughout the past year, the Carlisle Tool Library has gradually brought back classes hosted in its workshop ranging from bike repair to rain barrels. This summer, they hope to expand in-person classes and reach more age groups with summer programming for kids. If you have any interest in checking out or partnering with the Carlisle Tool Library, please reach out to Jeff Adams at Carlisletoollibrary@gmail.com or come into the tool library and say hello.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.