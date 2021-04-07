3T Investors seeks zoning change for potential project at former Grace United Methodist Church in Carlisle

The company that restored the Centenary Building in downtown Carlisle is considering a new project at the former Grace United Methodist Church building.
Middlesex Township's 3T Investors plans to purchase the property at 45 South West St., redevelop it and maintain ownership.
“Carlisle’s a great community and I want to add to it with this project,” said Kenn Tuckey.
Tuckey is the owner of the Tuckey Companies, which includes Tuckey Metal Fabricators, Tuckey Mechanical Services and Tuckey Restoration. 3T Investors, also owned by Tuckey, is a sister company formed in 1999 that works in conjunction with the Tuckey Companies with a stated focus "on business expansion and sustainable economic development for South Central Pennsylvania."
Tuckey said his company is interested in the building because of its history, with the original portions of the church dating back to 1875, as well as additions developed over the years. He believes the exterior appearance of the structure can be maintained while transforming the inside into an as-yet-to-be-determined space that could include apartments, office space or an educational facility.
“I wish I could sit here and say this is exactly how everything’s going to look. But, I will tell you: Look at the other projects we’ve done,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of projects with historical preservation and I respect that.”
After an arson fire in December 1999 destroyed the Centenary building (the former Centenary Church built in 1877) at the corner of West High and South Pitt streets, Tuckey's company reconstructed the historic building and built the Addison building on an adjacent vacant lot. The project finished in 2004.
“That was a challenging job,” Tuckey said. “We had to make sure that the effects of the fire didn’t interfere with the theater.”
3T Investors also revitalized the historic Farmers National Bank building and former St. Paul's Church on the first block of West Big Spring Avenue in Newville.
Tuckey asked the borough council for a hearing on a request to change the zoning at the Grace United Methodist site from residential town center to central business district. The move would create more potential uses for the location.
A hearing on the proposed zoning change is scheduled for June 10.
Borough council members supported Tuckey's interest in the project.
“Looking at that as a potential dead spot in the neighborhood was really concerning because it is such a big chunk. To have it used in an imaginative and a creative way, which I’m sure Kenn will be able to get us to, is very exciting,” said Councilor Deb Fulham-Winston.
The Grace United Methodist Church building became the home to Carlisle United Methodist Church in 2012 after the former Allison United Methodist Church, Grace United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church merged. In 2020, the congregation moved to its own newly-constructed building on South Spring Garden Street.
