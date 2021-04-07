3T Investors seeks zoning change for potential project at former Grace United Methodist Church in Carlisle

The company that restored the Centenary Building in downtown Carlisle is considering a new project at the former Grace United Methodist Church building.

Middlesex Township's 3T Investors plans to purchase the property at 45 South West St., redevelop it and maintain ownership.

“Carlisle’s a great community and I want to add to it with this project,” said Kenn Tuckey.

Tuckey is the owner of the Tuckey Companies, which includes Tuckey Metal Fabricators, Tuckey Mechanical Services and Tuckey Restoration. 3T Investors, also owned by Tuckey, is a sister company formed in 1999 that works in conjunction with the Tuckey Companies with a stated focus "on business expansion and sustainable economic development for South Central Pennsylvania."

Tuckey said his company is interested in the building because of its history, with the original portions of the church dating back to 1875, as well as additions developed over the years. He believes the exterior appearance of the structure can be maintained while transforming the inside into an as-yet-to-be-determined space that could include apartments, office space or an educational facility.