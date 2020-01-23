Where it Stands: U-Haul expects to open Walnut Bottom Road self-storage facility this spring

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walnut Bottom Road is expected to be fully operational this spring, according to a news release from the company.

U-Haul purchased the 143,485-square foot former Kmart building in July.

The building will feature 65,000 square feet of indoor self storage. The units will be climate-controlled and include high-tech security features.

+6 Changing a Corridor: Group looks at 'town center' options for Walnut Bottom Road The steering committee is not going into the study with any preconceived notions, but there's one idea that stands out as a possible goal for South Middleton: turning the corridor into a town center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Propane and professional hitch installation, U-Box portable storage containers, drive-in load/unload areas, U-Haul Remote 24/7 access for self-storage customers, the Take A Box, Leave A Box program, and more will also be available on the 33-acre lot, according to the release.

“U-Haul will be renovating the vacant Kmart store to serve as a state-of-the-art facility,” said Chris Schaffer, U-Haul Co. of Harrisburg president. “We’re working closely with South Middleton Township on the redevelopment of the Walnut Bottom corridor, and are excited to be an anchor point for this community. Bringing businesses to this area is important to U-Haul.”

+3 Developing a zoning plan for the Walnut Bottom corridor in South Middleton Township After several days of surveys and discussions led by planning consultants from Michael Baker International, township staff and residents met Thursday night to review some preliminary ideas for the stretch of road that runs southwest from Carlisle.