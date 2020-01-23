You are the owner of this article.
Where it Stands: U-Haul expects to open Walnut Bottom Road self-storage facility this spring
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walnut Bottom Road is expected to be fully operational this spring, according to a news release from the company.

U-Haul purchased the 143,485-square foot former Kmart building in July.

The building will feature 65,000 square feet of indoor self storage. The units will be climate-controlled and include high-tech security features.

Propane and professional hitch installation, U-Box portable storage containers, drive-in load/unload areas, U-Haul Remote 24/7 access for self-storage customers, the Take A Box, Leave A Box program, and more will also be available on the 33-acre lot, according to the release.

“U-Haul will be renovating the vacant Kmart store to serve as a state-of-the-art facility,” said Chris Schaffer, U-Haul Co. of Harrisburg president. “We’re working closely with South Middleton Township on the redevelopment of the Walnut Bottom corridor, and are excited to be an anchor point for this community. Bringing businesses to this area is important to U-Haul.”

The news release said that purchasing the former Kmart building fits the corporation’s sustainability initiatives through the adaptive reuse of existing buildings. Doing so reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new building materials and helps municipalities reduce their inventory of unused buildings.

“Big-box stores can remain vacant and become blight on our communities,” Schaffer said. “Our goal is to breathe life back into this building, and invite other businesses to follow our lead and invest in the neighborhood.”

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

