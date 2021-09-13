Where it Stands: Owner plans new deli as work on Boiling Springs Tavern expected to continue for two years

The opening of the deli will likely coincide with the first phase of the Boiling Springs Tavern construction.

Tavern

While the deli will take up the space of the existing structures of the convenience store and bank, the Boiling Springs Tavern's expansion and renovation is a far more complicated project, according to Rickert.

"There's been a tremendous amount of work done on this," Rickert said. "This is not an easy project."

The reason for the extended closure and length of time for the project is due to the scale of the expansion, as well as due to South Middleton Township's plans for the village itself. In the township's efforts to create a more walkable village, the township is considering making certain streets one-way, and that includes Front Street, a portion of which is next to the tavern.

Rickert incorporated those plans into his plans for the tavern, which will help provide more street parking for visitors to the village and tavern, in addition to creating better pedestrian flow in the area.

With the expected changes to the village itself, along with construction work on Children's Lake, Rickert said he envisions the tavern and village becoming a destination, one that will once again offer a place for visitors to stay.