Where it stands: Opening for South Middleton Township connector road uncertain

Though a connector road between York and Trindle roads appears to be paved, there is no estimated date for its opening.

Construction started in 2020 near the York Road portion near the Mayapple Golf Course and housing development.

South Middleton Township manager Cory Adams said there has been no update from the contractor on an opening date.

Part of the work includes widening York Road to add turning lanes and removing utility poles, so concrete barriers have been placed in the area.

"It's just to keep the traveling public away from the work they are doing," Adams said.

The connector road was an idea introduced in 2005 during discussions over a housing development near Fairview Street.

Agreement between the developer and the township states that construction on the road must be completed by May 30, 2022. The road must be completed before the developer can start work on a planned residential development near the intersection of the connector road and Lisburn Road.

Once the connector road is finished, the township will be in charge of the road and the traffic signals that will be installed at both the Trindle Road and York Road sides.

