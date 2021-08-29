Where it Stands: Opening date for South Middleton Township connector road uncertain

Though a connector road between York and Trindle roads appears to be paved, there is no estimated date for its opening.

Construction started in 2020 near the York Road portion near the Mayapple Golf Course and housing development. The start of construction was necessary then because of the timeline set in October 2019 when township officials approved the developer’s agreement for the road, according to South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams.

The agreement stipulates that construction on the road must be completed by May 30, 2022, and if it hadn’t started by June 2020, the developers would lose the $2.6 million multimodal grant, which the state awarded the project in 2016.

The developer also agreed to not start a planned residential development in the area until the connector road is completed. The development is to be located at the intersection of Lisburn Road and the planned connector road.

Once the connector road is finished, the township will be in charge of the road and its two traffic signals at Trindle and York roads, township solicitor Bryan Salzmann said at the October meeting.

Adams said last week there has been no update from the contractor on an opening date for the road.

