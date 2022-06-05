Watch Now: Foundry Day brings vendors, crowds back to Boiling Springs

The Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival would have happened rain or shine, but Saturday's bright sun and warm temperatures set the perfect atmosphere for community members and vendors alike to come out for the event.

The festival took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Front Street and 3rd Street in Boiling Springs near the Children's Lake, and featured more than 100 artists and craftsmen, according to its website.

Attendees could shop a selection of handmade jewelry, pottery, woodwork, metalwork and more.

Pam Bartl sold her handwoven garments and accessories at the festival and said that she's been doing so at Foundry Day for a number of years.

"It's a wonderful small show where a number of the vendors are members of the Yellow Breeches Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild (of Craftsmen)," she said. "I'm a master artisan in the guild."

Bartl has been doing shows for over 40 years. She said the creation and sale of her pieces is her full time job and it's "a joy to do it."

"The number of people I've met over the years, when they come back and say, 'I've had this for like 15, 20 years and I'm still wearing it,' that just makes me happy," Bartl said.

The event also featured a wide selection of food including crab cakes, pretzels, kettle corn, funnel cakes, barbecue and ice cream.

Nick Hansen has been running a lemonade stand at the festival for the past 13 years. This year he was joined by his children, Toby and Molly Hansen, as well as several family friends.

Hansen's stand travels to 10 to 15 events every year, he said.

"I love being around the people," Hansen said when asked about his favorite part of running the stand.

While they ate, festival attendees had the opportunity to listen to live music near the food court at Third Street and Walnut Street.

The North Mountain Ramblers performed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Tom Young Trio played from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

