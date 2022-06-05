Watch Now: Foundry Day brings vendors, crowds back to Boiling Springs

The
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival would have happened rain or shine, but Saturday's bright sun and warm temperatures set the perfect atmosphere for community members and vendors alike to come out for the event.
The festival took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Front Street and 3rd Street in Boiling Springs near the Children's Lake, and featured more than 100 artists and craftsmen, according to its
website.
Attendees could shop a selection of handmade jewelry, pottery, woodwork, metalwork and more.
Pam Bartl sold her handwoven garments and accessories at the festival and said that she's been doing so at Foundry Day for a number of years.
"It's a wonderful small show where a number of the vendors are members of the
Yellow Breeches Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild (of Craftsmen)," she said. "I'm a master artisan in the guild."
Bartl has been doing shows for over 40 years. She said the creation and sale of her pieces is her full time job and it's "a joy to do it."
"The number of people I've met over the years, when they come back and say, 'I've had this for like 15, 20 years and I'm still wearing it,' that just makes me happy," Bartl said.
The event also featured a wide selection of food including crab cakes, pretzels, kettle corn, funnel cakes, barbecue and ice cream.
Nick Hansen has been running a lemonade stand at the festival for the past 13 years. This year he was joined by his children, Toby and Molly Hansen, as well as several family friends.
Hansen's stand travels to 10 to 15 events every year, he said.
"I love being around the people," Hansen said when asked about his favorite part of running the stand.
While they ate, festival attendees had the opportunity to listen to live music near the food court at Third Street and Walnut Street.
The
North Mountain Ramblers performed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Tom Young Trio played from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Photos: Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs
Mayson Frey, 3, catches a ride on Ryan Frey's shoulders at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
A vendor sells jewelry at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendees mill about exploring the variety of vendors at the event in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
A Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendee examines products from one of the many vendors featured at the event in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Show attendees examine jewelry on display at one of the tents Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Appalachian Trail hikers enjoy ice cream cones at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Justine Douglas and her dog, Luna, enjoy the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Pam Bartl takes apart one of her hand-woven infinity scarves to remake it at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendees check out the variety of vendors featured at Saturday's event in Boiling Springs.
Maddie Seiler
Darlene McCurdy examines a purse for sale at the Founders Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
A Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival Attendee examines a piece of pottery for sale at Saturday's event.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendees browse prints for sale at Saturday's event in Boiling Springs.
Maddie Seiler
Members of the Hansen family along with family friends run a lemonade stand at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
A young Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendee enjoys the food featured at Saturday's event.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendees watch the event from a bench by the Children's Lake in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Members of The North Mountain Ramblers perform at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Jenna Davis scoops crab cakes to be served at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Nick Hansen hangs cotton candy to be sold with with lemonade at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Molly Hansen selects a lemon for lemonade at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
