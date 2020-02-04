UPDATE: One dead, eight displaced by Boiling Springs fire

BOILING SPRINGS — One person died and several people have been displaced from a fire on the 100 block of Third Street in Boiling Springs, ABC27 News reported.

The fire, which was reported before 5 p.m., originated in the dead person’s apartment and has left the entire three-story building uninhabitable, displacing eight, ABC27 reported.

Officials are investigating the cause.

Reported earlier:

BOILING SPRINGS — The coroner has been called to a fire in the 100 block of Third Street in South Middleton Township before 5 p.m. according to Cumberland County Dispatch, ABC27 News reported.

There is heavy fire department presence and state police are investigating the cause.

The blaze had burned primarily in the back of the old brick building.

