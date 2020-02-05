UPDATE: Fire Marshal investigating cause of fatal fire in Boiling Springs Tuesday

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Boiling Springs that claimed one life.

Citizen Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst said fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in the 100 block of Third Street in Boiling Springs a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday. When fire crews arrived, they encountered a fire in a second-floor apartment near the rear of the building.

Yingst said they talked to occupants of the building who, before fire crews arrived, knocked on doors to try to get everyone out of the building. Because the neighbors weren't sure they were able to get everyone out and because the fire spread to the third floor, Yingst said they called for a second-alarm on the fire.

Firefighters did manage to contain the fire despite some difficulty with the apartment building older and remodeled years ago with tight hallways and a lot of walls. It wasn't too much of an obstacle, however. "It was pretty evident where the fire was," Yingst said.

According to Yingst, the fire started in the second floor apartment where crews eventually found a deceased resident in the bedroom. At this time, it's unknown where exactly in the apartment the fire started.