UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of fatal fire in Boiling Springs Tuesday

The Cumberland County Coroner's office has identified the victim in Tuesday's fatal fire in Boiling Springs as Larry Winebrenner, 68, of Boiling Springs.

The fire broke out in a South Middleton Township apartment building Tuesday leaving Winebrenner dead and several others without a home.

Fire officials say the three-story building is uninhabitable with two to three apartments burned by flames while the rest only suffered smoke and water damage.

Reported earlier Wednesday:

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Boiling Springs that claimed one life.

Citizen Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst said fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in the 100 block of Third Street in Boiling Springs a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday. When fire crews arrived, they encountered a fire in a second-floor apartment near the rear of the building.

Yingst said they talked to occupants of the building who, before fire crews arrived, knocked on doors to try to get everyone out of the building. Because the neighbors weren't sure they were able to get everyone out and because the fire spread to the third floor, Yingst said they called for a second-alarm on the fire.