Two South Middleton schools on boil water advisory

Boiling Springs High School and Yellow Breeches Middle School are on a boil water advisory for the next three days following a Sunday water main break.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, Iron Forge Elementary and W.G. Rice Elementary are not affected by the advisory.

The district said the water main break happened on district property, causing all events on the main campus to be canceled Sunday.

Water fountains at the schools have been turned off, and Cumberland Analytical tests the water daily. The schools will return to normal operation after three days and a clean test.

The district partnered with Giant Food Stores to provide skids of bottled water for the duration of the advisory, the post said. Meals are being served.

