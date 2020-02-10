You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two South Middleton schools on boil water advisory

Two South Middleton schools on boil water advisory

{{featured_button_text}}
Boiling Springs High School

Boiling Springs High School

 Sentinel file

Boiling Springs High School and Yellow Breeches Middle School are on a boil water advisory for the next three days following a Sunday water main break.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, Iron Forge Elementary and W.G. Rice Elementary are not affected by the advisory.

The district said the water main break happened on district property, causing all events on the main campus to be canceled Sunday.

Water fountains at the schools have been turned off, and Cumberland Analytical tests the water daily. The schools will return to normal operation after three days and a clean test.

The district partnered with Giant Food Stores to provide skids of bottled water for the duration of the advisory, the post said. Meals are being served.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News