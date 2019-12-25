Tom Faley reflects on 24 years as a South Middleton Township supervisor

Tom Faley knew he had to pick his words carefully in his role as a holiday icon.
A Christmas conundrum had just landed on his lap in the form of a 5-year-old boy who asked for a horse.
“I was trying to do my best,” the retired Army colonel said, recalling a memory from 1996. “I didn’t want to give Santa a bad name.”
Weighing the options of an awkward moment, the decorated Vietnam War veteran went with the go-to response for many a Kris Kringle coping with a crisis. “I will have to go back to the North Pole and see what I could do,” he told the boy.
But the child took vague optimism as an all-in by Santa, putting his mother and father in a bind and setting up Faley for his shortest stint as a public servant, “He tore out of there and told his parents, ‘Santa is going to bring me a horse! He’s working on it!'” Faley said. “People told me ‘Tom, you can’t do that.’”
But Faley thought it was inappropriate to tell the boy he couldn’t have a horse in his backyard because of ordinance number such-and-such. The parents complained to the parks and recreation board and Faley had to step down as a Santa.
Looking back on the past quarter century, Faley, 80, has plenty of fond memories as a South Middleton Township supervisor. Earlier this year, he made the difficult decision to not run for another term in office.
“God has been good to me,” Faley said, just hours before his final township meeting Dec. 19. “He has given me all my life people-related jobs. I love people. They turn me on. They are my go-power.”
And people love him. Prior to the meeting, township officials hosted a surprise tribute disguising it as an executive session. Based on Faley's reaction, the guest of honor didn’t know what to think when he saw all the vehicles in the parking lot more than an hour before the official agenda.
“Hey, we got a problem,” Faley told onlookers, sharing his first impression. Then he settled in to be celebrated. “Folks, you are dear to me, I’m so grateful. I owe you all a debt I will never be able to repay. How can people be so nice?”
Remembering Sue
Two developments this past year convinced Faley it was time to exit the public spotlight. His wife, Sue, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January and given only months to live.
“It came out of the clear blue sky,” Faley recalled. “When we looked back, we think she had some signs.”
Throughout his time with the township, Sue was fully supportive. “She never complained about me spending too much time as a supervisor. She was so good on the phone. When people called, she took down the information. Such and such called. They are having problems.”
Her role was vital in helping Faley address the needs of township residents. Her sociable nature made Sue the perfect advocate for Faley at the election polls. Husband and wife were a team through four six-year terms in office.
So when Sue got sick, Faley promised her that he would devote all of his attention to her during her waning months. He still remembers that final hospital visit when he brought in the family pet — a chocolate Labrador retriever.
“The dog sat next to her,” Faley said. “Sue scratched her muzzle and under the face. The last sentence the family heard from Sue was, 'She’s such a good dog.’ Within an hour, Sue stopped communicating.”
Tom and Sue made a promise to one another when they moved to South Middleton Township. When the time came, they would die at home if the fates allowed it. Faley got the call from the hospice unit within days of a snowstorm. Sue died on March 4 within 16 hours of her return to their home on Red Oak Drive.
“It was tough,” Faley said. “We were married 54 years. I miss her deeply.”
For years, Faley lived by the credo “You call, I haul,” reflecting his high energy take on life. But a heart condition has slowed him down, and the thought of him enjoying and surviving a fifth term in office seemed far-fetched.
“I have good days and bad days,” Faley said. “I never expected to be here. I never expected to be 80. Four generations of my family and 74 was the record. My middle brother died at 55 of a heart attack. My dad died at 62 of a heart attack. My younger brother is 71.”
Faley plans to stay put in the township and read from his large library of military history books. Life was so much more complicated back in 1992 when Faley had an important choice to make.
Supervisor starting out
A West Point graduate, Faley was set to retire from the Army after 30 years of service and was entitled to one final government-funded move before entering civilian life. His last job as a career officer was at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia, where he served as the chief of staff for the major general in charge of the Army ROTC program. A history buff, Faley was a fan of nearby Colonial Williamsburg.
But instead of staying in Virginia, ties to Pennsylvania convinced Faley to move to Cumberland County into a house in South Middleton Township. A Somerset native, he is the son of a civil engineer whose skills were in demand. His family moved around a lot before settling in Dauphin County where Faley graduated from a Harrisburg high school. Faley attended Dickinson College for a year before being accepted into West Point. He returned to Pennsylvania in 1982 to attend the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks.
“I saw what this area was doing,” Faley said. “It pleased me.” Two years into retirement, Faley noticed a story in The Sentinel about a vacancy on the township parks and recreation board. Eager to get involved, he volunteered to serve, and his life took a different turn.
About a year later, in 1995, Faley read a different story about a pending vacancy on the board of supervisors. He decided to run for elected office after first seeking advice from Duff Manweiler, an experienced township supervisor. “I came in with minimal knowledge, but I had a strong desire to learn,” Faley said. “I continue to learn to this day.”
Though Manweiler encouraged Faley to run for office, he told Faley not to expect victory his first time around. In those early days, most township voters didn't know Faley. The retired colonel took that as a challenge and launched himself into a vigorous door-to-door campaign.
“I worked my tail off,” Faley said. “I loved it. I walked around for hours.”
A relative newcomer to local politics, Faley received some help from an endorsement from The Sentinel editorial board, led by the late Carol Talley.
“I’m grateful to her,” Faley said of the newspaper's former longtime executive editor. “The newspaper said my energy appeared to have no bounds. They felt that I would listen to people and try to build a consensus. I feel I was elected to reflect the will of the people. I try to listen and determine what that will is. Many times, it was very easy, but sometimes it was tough, like the casino.”
Township service
As Faley saw it, local residents were split 60/40 against allowing a company to develop a mini-casino along what many believed would be on Walnut Bottom Road. Faley was an early opponent in part because the traffic generated by the casino would worsen what is now a bottleneck during peak hours. But other residents were in favor of the casino and the promise by the developer of $1 million in municipal revenue per year.
Faley said one goal of his time as a supervisor was to work within the board to control growth and preserve agricultural land in the face of growing pressure from commercial and residential development. In the end, the vote was split among the supervisors, with the board voting to not opt back in to allow a casino in the township.
Not every vote has been unanimous, but the past 24 years has seen a lot of harmony among the supervisors, according to Faley.
“We kind of grew together,” Manweiler said about Faley. “We disagreed on things, but that’s the nature of any board. No matter what it was, when we left, we were the best of friends. Tom will be hard to replace. I love his military service and the stories he shared.”
Natalie Frye is fond of one story in particular. She heard it often in her three years as an administrative assistant for the township. During his first deployment to Vietnam, an enemy bullet struck Faley in his wallet instead of his body. That close call earned him the notice of Ripley’s’ Believe It or Not.
To Frye, Faley’s departure is bittersweet because his need for self-care will take him away from being an important fixture in the municipal office building. “Anytime I had a conversation with Tom, it was always a delight,” Frye said. “He always made me smile. He cares so much about the people he knows and his community. He reminds me of my grandfather.”
Faley had a knack for popping into the building around lunchtime to make sure everything was running smoothly, said Kurt Uhler, director of public works. “He always valued our opinions and the information we provided him. He helped me both professionally and personally.”
Uhler has two children who qualified for ROTC scholarships to attend college. In both cases, Faley wrote recommendation letters and encouraged the young adults to make the decision to become Army officers.
Local business owner Steve Rose shared a vision with Faley to develop the connector road between York and Trindle roads that is under construction. “I have such respect for Tom,” Rose said. “He has made me a better person. I have listened carefully to his words over the years. We had our disagreements working out the details, but we worked through the planning process.”
There were takeaways across the board. "One thing I did learn is my high energy level can turn people off,” Faley said. “It’s just a characteristic of my personality. I can come on like gangbusters. I had to learn to look at faces and say inside, ‘OK Faley, tone it down a little bit. Don’t come on with such a bang.'”
Here's to Bryan
When asked about his legacy, Faley shared the memory of how he convinced Bryan Gembusia to run for the township board of supervisors. Gembusia had represented a group of residents concerned about stormwater drainage involving the Westgate housing development.
“He came in and was their spokesperson,” Faley said of Gembusia. “He had a good feel for people. They seemed to respect him. So, when we had a vacancy come up on the supervisors, I asked Bryan, ‘Why don’t you run?’”
In his first campaign for supervisor in 2001, Gembusia lost by 23 votes. Deep down, the narrow margin discouraged him. Gembusia was also trying to start his own business when another vacancy came up in 2003.
Once again, Faley encouraged Gembusia to get on the ballot and run for office. The savvy colonel invited Gembusia over for a meal where he insisted and even volunteered to work the door-to-door campaign. At first, Gembusia resisted, citing a lack of time, but within a few days, he was out and about interacting with voters. Despite his reluctance, Gembusia won and took office in January 2004.
“It’s not going to be the same without Tom on my right side,” said Gembusia, the current supervisor chairman. “He has been there a long time. Had Tom not given me that guidance, I would not have been here to work with him. He has been a true friend and mentor. My hope is I can do the same thing for somebody else.”
“I have watched him,” Faley said. “Bryan is just the way I read him. He also loves people. He runs the meetings like a smooth machine. He gives everybody a chance to make their statements. I don’t think there are many people who are displeased with him.”
The respect is mutual. As Gembusia sees it, Faley is going to be missed as the face and voice of South Middleton. “It’s going to be tough not to have him. He was our press agent. I will appreciate Tom Faley for the rest of my life.”