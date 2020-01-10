According to National Transportation Safety Board data, there had been 14 fatal aircraft crashes in Cumberland County since the early 1960s, the earliest dates for which records are available online:
July 16, 1968
The pilot and three passengers were killed when a Piper PA-28R when the pilot became "spatially disoriented" and the plane spiraled into the forest in a thunderstorm. The NTSB report lists Gardners as the location, but news reports from the time place the crash about three and a half miles southwest of Pine Grove Furnace.
April 27, 1969
A Cessna 150F stalled and crashed during initial take off from Skyport Airport in Mechanicsburg, crashing into a house. According to The Sentinel archives, a woman hanging laundry out to dry was killed in the crash.
June 26, 1972
A pilot and three passengers were killed in a 1:05 p.m. crash in New Cumberland. The NTSB determined there had been a failure in the main rotor of the Bell 206A helicopter.
July 25, 1975
A student pilot was killed when his Cessna 150 crashed after failing to maintain its speed during a practice flight. The pilot had taken off from New Cumberland and crashed in Carlisle at 5 p.m.
June 1, 1976
The pilot and five passengers were killed when a Piper-23 enroute from Indianapolis to Pittstown, New Jersey crashed in the Newville area at 5:05 p.m. during a thunderstorm with hail.
Aug. 4, 1976
A pilot taking off from a private strip in Newburg at 7:07 p.m. with the intention to fly to Washington D.C. was killed when the Cessna 195 crashed during takeoff. The NTSB determined alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Aug. 28, 1977
A pilot intending to fly from Carlisle to Manassas, Virginia was killed when the Cessna 195B crashed at 8:45 p.m. in Mount Holly Springs. The NTSB determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
July 15, 1979
The pilot and three passengers wee killed when a Piper 28-A collided with trees in the Boiling Springs area at 10:10 a.m. during foggy conditions. The plane had left Towanda and headed to Gettysburg.
July 11, 1982
The pilot of a Gulfstream American AA-55B was killed when he flew into the trees on the slope of Blue Mountain near Newburg in foggy weather around 9:30 a.m. The pilot had been on the Pittsburgh to Manville, New Jersey leg of a cross-country trip.
Sept. 17, 1983
The pilot and three passengers were killed when a Beech 19A crashed shortly after a 12:30 p.m. takeoff from Capital City Airport for a sightseeing trip. The NTSB determined the weight in the aircraft was 176 pounds over the maximum certified gross weight limit. According to The Sentinel archives, the plane crashed as the pilot attempted to land on Fourth Street in New Cumberland.
May 7, 1984
The pilot and one person on the ground were killed when a Cessna 310K crashed into wires, trees and a house in New Cumberland during its approach to the airport in Middletown at 8:12 p.m.
Aug. 27, 1985
The pilot of an Ercoupe 415-C was killed when the plane crashed during takeoff in Carlisle around 6:40 p.m. Investigators found that the plane, which had been stored outside for several months, had water and sludge throughout the fuel system.
Dec. 6, 1986
A 16-year-old student pilot was killed in the crash of a Cessna 152 in Carlisle during an uncontrolled descent.
Dec. 26, 1990
The pilot of a Kolb Company Twin Star was killed in a crash in Carlisle at 2:43 p.m. Witnesses said the plane was flying with its right wing close to the ground. The wing clipped the ground, causing the aircraft to flip. The departure and destination points were not listed in the NTSB report.