South Middleton Township to host Senior Expo Wednesday

After three years off due to the pandemic, South Middleton Township will once again host the Senior Expo/Health Fair Wednesday at its public works building on Park Drive in Boiling Springs.

The fair is for South Middleton Township residents 55 years and older. The fair run from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the township building at 520 Park Drive.

The fair will offer a variety of free health screenings and information, with cholesterol screening offered by UPMC. Cumberland Goodwill EMS and Yellow Breeches EMS will take blood pressure.

Alert Pharmacy will also be offering flu shots at the expo. Residents should bring their insurance/Medicare cards with them, and the pharmacy will bill the insurance.

A number of other groups will be at the event, including the Sheriff's Office with Senior ID cards, Boiling Springs Lions Club will collect eye glasses, Carole Posavec will demonstrate tai chi for those with arthritis, and bingo will start at 2:45 p.m. Other organizations will be on hand to provide information on senior issues, including health, insurance, volunteering and home safety.

The event is free. For more information, contact Sarah Colondrillo at the township office at 717-258-5324.