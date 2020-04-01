South Middleton Township supervisors set up ordinance aimed at truck traffic on Walnut Bottom Road

South Middleton Township supervisors last week enacted an ordinance intended to curtail damage caused by truck traffic along a portion of the Walnut Bottom Road corridor.

The new ordinance prohibits trucks traveling west on Walnut Bottom Road from turning right onto Alexander Spring Road, and establishes penalties for the violation.

“The intersection there is very narrow, especially for trunks making turns. They often jump the curve and damage the structures in the area. For instance over the years, a number of poles and traffic signals have been damaged,” township manager Cory Adams said on March 27.

For a motorist operating a vehicle with gross weights in excess of a posted weight, violating the ordinance is a summary offense that carries a fine of $150 plus $150 for each 500 pounds, or part thereof in excess of 3,000 pounds over the maximum allowable weight.

Under the ordinance, an offender can be fined “not more than $500.”

“We are hopeful to apply further safety improvements to reduce truck traffic there in the near future,” Adams said.

