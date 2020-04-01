South Middleton Township supervisors set up ordinance aimed at truck traffic on Walnut Bottom Road

South Middleton Township supervisors last week enacted an ordinance intended to curtail damage caused by truck traffic along a portion of the Walnut Bottom Road corridor.
The new ordinance prohibits trucks traveling west on Walnut Bottom Road from turning right onto Alexander Spring Road, and establishes penalties for the violation.
“The intersection there is very narrow, especially for trunks making turns. They often jump the curve and damage the structures in the area. For instance over the years, a number of poles and traffic signals have been damaged,” township manager Cory Adams said on March 27.
For a motorist operating a vehicle with gross weights in excess of a posted weight, violating the ordinance is a summary offense that carries a fine of $150 plus $150 for each 500 pounds, or part thereof in excess of 3,000 pounds over the maximum allowable weight.
Under the ordinance, an offender can be fined “not more than $500.”
“We are hopeful to apply further safety improvements to reduce truck traffic there in the near future,” Adams said.
Disaster emergency for COVID-19 pandemic
South Middleton Township issued a proclamation of a local disaster emergency within the township based on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 26, township supervisors enacted an ordinance for a period of seven days that will continuously self renew without further action from the board. The automatic self-renewal is valid as long the Proclamation on Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the COVID-19 Outbreak issued by President Donald Trump remains in effect or as long as the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued by Gov. Tom Wolf remains in effect.
The supervisors’ action directs South Middleton’s emergency management coordinator and response team to coordinate all emergency response activities, as well as pursuing “all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary.”
Township supervisor Ron Hamilton serves as emergency management coordinator for South Middleton.
The proclamation also directs township staff, under the direction of township manager Cory Adams, “to act to meet current and ongoing demands” of the emergency, including the implementation of emergency assignments “without regard of time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law, excepting for mandatory constitutional requirements.”
The specification relates to public work, entering contracts, incurring obligations, employing temporary workers, renting equipment, purchasing supplies and materials, levying taxes, and appropriating and spending public funds “as such actions are necessary to mitigate this emergency.”
Finally, the ordinance also suspends “the provisions of any regulatory ordinance-prescribing procedures” for conducting township business or orders, rules and regulations of any township department in the event that strict compliance “would any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with this emergency.”
