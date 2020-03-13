South Middleton Township supervisors pay tribute to firefighter, Monroe resident killed by fire

From the church, the motorcade will turn left onto Petersburg Road and turn right onto Fairview Street before turning right onto Forge Road. The procession then will bear right onto Walnut Street, which continues into Park Drive. Park Drive becomes Mill Street in Mount Holly Springs. From there, the procession will turn left onto Baltimore Avenue and turn right onto West Pine Street before turning right onto Chestnut Street and pausing at the fire station before proceeding to the funeral home.

Hamilton said the funeral procession will likely throw a wrench into local traffic patterns on Saturday afternoon. “My recommendation is to stay away from the roads in Mount Holly on Saturday,” he said.

Tree planting

Also on Thursday, supervisors approved an agreement with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a habitat restoration effort at South View Park. Under the agreement, the township and the DCNR will work together to plant 500 trees in the park this spring.

Adams said the park is eligible for restorative tree planting because the area is “subject to considerable flooding.” The mass planting also is expected to contribute to improving air quality in Cumberland County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0