South Middleton Township supervisors pay tribute to firefighter, Monroe resident killed by fire

A fatal fire that struck early Monday in neighboring Monroe Township was a prime focus of a South Middleton Township supervisors meeting on Thursday night.
Board president Bryan Gembusia opened Thursday’s regular supervisors meeting with a moment of silence dedicated in part to Jerome Guise, a volunteer of Citizen’s Fire Company #1, Mount Holly Springs, who died in the early morning hours of March 9 fighting the fire on Boiling Springs Road.
Gembusia also dedicated the moment to emergency service volunteers affected by Monday’s fire and to the family of Jessica Diehl, a resident of the home who also died in the fire.
Also on Thursday, township manager Cory Adams announced that a Jerome Guise Memorial Fund was established on Monday by township supervisor Ron Hamilton, who also serves as South Middleton’s emergency manager coordinator. Adams said the trust is open “for anyone who wants to donate” and is dedicated to the Guise family.
Donations can be mailed to the Jerome Guise Memorial Fund, F&M Trust Bank, 3 E. First St., Boiling Springs, PA 17007 or dropped off at any F&M Trust Bank location. Citizens Fire Company is working with the township on the project.
Hamilton also announced the route of a procession scheduled to follow the Guise funeral on Saturday. A procession of family members and on-the-scene first responders at the fatal fire will leave Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, 290 Petersburg Road, South Middleton Township at 12:30 p.m.
From the church, the motorcade will turn left onto Petersburg Road and turn right onto Fairview Street before turning right onto Forge Road. The procession then will bear right onto Walnut Street, which continues into Park Drive. Park Drive becomes Mill Street in Mount Holly Springs. From there, the procession will turn left onto Baltimore Avenue and turn right onto West Pine Street before turning right onto Chestnut Street and pausing at the fire station before proceeding to the funeral home.
Hamilton said the funeral procession will likely throw a wrench into local traffic patterns on Saturday afternoon. “My recommendation is to stay away from the roads in Mount Holly on Saturday,” he said.
Tree planting
Also on Thursday, supervisors approved an agreement with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a habitat restoration effort at South View Park. Under the agreement, the township and the DCNR will work together to plant 500 trees in the park this spring.
Adams said the park is eligible for restorative tree planting because the area is “subject to considerable flooding.” The mass planting also is expected to contribute to improving air quality in Cumberland County.