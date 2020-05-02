South Middleton Township Supervisors award contracts for municipal building renovation project

South Middleton Township Supervisors Thursday awarded contracts for the upcoming municipal/public works building renovation project.
Contracts were awarded to East Coast Contracting, general contractor for $207,700; Mann Plumbing and Heating, HVAC contractor for $36,900; and J.A.Kolva, electrical contractor for $39,950.
Township Manager Cory Adams said on Friday that the township is pursuing the project because the buildings are running out of room for present day demands.
“With the growth of township operations over the past few years, we have simply run out of space to safely and efficiently accommodate all of our staff. We need more room, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, this has made the project all the more necessary,” Adams said.
The project’s design will add office space to the township’s existing administration building at 520 Park Drive and install security features in the tax collector’s office. Plans also involve moving some personnel out of the municipal building and across the lot to fresh new office spaces planned for the public works building project. Adams said neither aspect of the project is expected to increase the current footprint of the buildings.
Township officials currently are coordinating a work timeline for the buildings, with completed expected by the end of this summer.
Bridge and taxes
Also on Thursday, township supervisors awarded contractor bids for the planned Petersburg Road Bridge replacement. Bids were awarded to Crilon Corp., the lowest responsible bidder, for $222,422.69.
Located near the South Mountain Raceway, the Petersburg Road span is the last bridge scheduled for full replacement as part of the township’s current bridge replacement plan. Adams said that a project timeline hasn’t yet been established for this, but noted that the recent Craighead Bridge replacement project took a month to complete.
In yet more business on Thursday, township supervisors voted to extend South Middleton’s 2020 tax deadline in conjunction with action taken this week by the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. The tax penalty period for unpaid township real estate taxes has been extended to Nov. 1, 2020
“Due to the logistics of sending out and processing tax notices, it makes sense for all taxing districts to be on the same page,” Adam said. “It is also needed due to the financial difficulties that some individuals may be having in regard to COVID-19.”
Finally, street closures the board approved to accommodate the annual Boiling Springs Triathlon indicate that this year’s event remains scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020 despite the cancellation of many other area events this season in the wake of COVID-19.
