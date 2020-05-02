South Middleton Township Supervisors award bids for municipal building renovation project

Bridge replacement

Also on Thursday, township supervisors awarded contractor bids for the planned Petersburg Road Bridge replacement. Bids were awarded to Crilon Corp., the lowest responsible bidder, for $222,422.69.

Located near the South Mountain Raceway, the Petersburg Road span is the last bridge scheduled for full replacement as part of the township’s current bridge replacement plan. Adams said that a project timeline hasn’t yet been established for this, but noted that the recent Craighead Bridge replacement project took a month to complete.

2020 tax deadline extended

In yet more business on Thursday, township supervisors voted to extend South Middleton’s 2020 tax deadline in conjunction with action taken this week by the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. The tax penalty period for unpaid township real estate taxes has been extended to Nov. 1, 2020

“Due to the logistics of sending out and processing tax notices, it makes sense for all taxing districts to be on the same page,” Adam said. “It is also needed due to the financial difficulties that some individuals may be having in regard to COVID-19.”

Finally, street closures the board approved to accommodate the annual Boiling Springs Triathlon indicate that this year’s event remains scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020 despite the cancellation of many other area events this season in the wake of COVID-19.

