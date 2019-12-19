South Middleton Township taxpayers won’t see an increase in their municipal real estate taxes next year.
On Thursday night, South Middleton Township supervisors finalized a budget for 2020 that holds the line on taxes.
Although South Middleton has no general real estate tax, township property owners will continue to pay a 0.25-mill fire tax and a 0.35-mill road tax in the upcoming year.
The 2020 budget includes total revenue of $7.5 million, a 5.5% rise from 2019, and total expenditures of $8.5 million, an increase of 14.5% from this year. Although those figures initially may appear as unbalanced, in reality, they aren’t, supervisor Rick Reighard said during a presentation last month. The township has amassed a $3.4 million surplus in unspecified budget funds over the past three years.
South Middleton’s largest planned expenditure for 2020 is $2.5 million in salary and benefits, an average increase of 6.9%. The township has 24 full-time employees and nine part-time workers, but officials said they plan to hire another road laborer for next year.
The township also plans to spend $1.9 million on roads in 2020, including six road projects and two bridge replacements. The township also has allotted $564,500 for public safety next year, including an annual $30,000 appropriation to Citizen Fire Company for apparatus replacement.
Other municipal projects planned for next year include:
• Village of Boiling Springs streetscaping design, $200,000
• Walnut Bottom Road corridor study, $55,000
• Municipal parks master plan, $50,000
• LeTort Trail extension, $100,000
• Swisher property acquisition and upgrades/maintenance (for public recreation), $475,000
• Spring Meadows Park design, $100,000
• Public works building/administrative building design/renovations, $330,000
Also on Tuesday, South Middleton Township supervisors approved an ordinance that repeals a weight limit for the old Red Tank Road Bridge. The bridge was replaced this season and reopened to traffic a few weeks ago.
Township supervisors also approved an ordinance on Tuesday night that prohibits trucks on Zion Road. Previously, a vehicle weight limit was in place there, but a recent engineering study determined “that trucks of a certain length” can’t safely navigate the thoroughfare, which supervisor Tom Faley described as a “farm lane.”
Supervisors also passed an ordinance on Tuesday to install four-way stop signs at the intersection of Evergreen Drive, Poplar Drive and Hickory Court as a way to curtail through traffic in this area. A bicyclist recently was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection, township officials said.
Finally, South Middleton was awarded a state Department of Environmental Protection 902 Recycling Grant for $305,352, township manager Cory Adams announced Tuesday. The township plans use the money to buy a dump truck with a combination loader/leaf vacuum. Adams said the township was “building up our fleet” with the purchase.