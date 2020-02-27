South Middleton Township supervisors amend consulting contract on Walnut Bottom corridor study

South Middleton Township supervisors voted Thursday night to amend the township’s contract with an engineering firm commissioned last year to design a master plan for the Walnut Bottom corridor that’s now completed.
In July 2019, township supervisors hired Michael Baker International for $70,000 to create a master plan for the corridor in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA's Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and North Hanover Street/Holly Pike.
The plan was to offer guidance on land use, marketing and infrastructure improvements in the area.
The initial study, completed in February, was funded in part by a $35,000 grant from the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and Municipal Assistance Program grant for $17,500 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The township was required to provide matching funds for the DCED grant.
The contract amendment approved on Thursday authorizes the Baker firm to provide “additional technical services” to the township for $18,028, according to a proposal the firm sent to township manager Cory Adams.
“We’re going to pay (Michael Baker International) to help us implement some changes and apply for more grants. You have to have a study like this in place to apply for grant funding,” supervisor chairman Bryan Gembusia said.
The Baker firm will assist the township with preparing a mixed-use zoning ordinance as recommended in the Walnut Bottom master plan, as well as collaborating “with the project’s catalyst site property owners/representatives by providing urban design guidance to ensure their respective site development plans proposals are consistent with and supportive of the master plan.”
Gembusia said township officials had just received the completed 63-page master plan booklet on Thursday and needed time to review it before taking further action. But officials don’t foresee making any radical changes to the township’s zoning map, he said.
“A lot of the township’s zones are correct now. We just need to tweak them,” Gembusia said.
Catalyst properties listed in the study include the former Telephone/Sprint Drive property at 1201 Walnut Bottom Road, the former Walnut Bottom Town Center at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road, and Carlisle Ventures properties at 1235 Walnut Bottom Road.
The study also lists goals and recommendations for the corridor that include:
• Goal A: Achieve the sustainable reuse and redevelopment of sites along Walnut Bottom Road
Amend South Middleton Township’s zoning ordinance and zoning map to permit a well-designed and sustainable mixed-used town center of the catalyst sites and appropriate infill redevelopment of existing sites within the study area.
Ensure the master plan is included as a neighborhood specific element of the township’s future comprehensive plan update.
Consider other appropriate amendments to the zoning ordinance and subdivision and land development ordinance.
• Goal B: Public infrastructure within the study area
Implement proposed traffic improvements, consider proposed rights-of-way for new streets for inclusion in township’s official map, and dedicate new streets to township upon completion.
Complete an active transportation plan to identify projects and confirm where investments in obtaining land rights or easements may be warranted.
Implement street improvements to enhance multimodel accessibility and connectivity throughout corridor with downtown Carlisle.
Promote development of public space (parks, trails and public plazas) throughout study area and ensure appropriate publicly-owned spaces are included in township’s parks and recreation master plan.
Protect the study area’s cultural and environmental resources.
• Goal C: Ensure the successful implementation of the master plan through partnerships and funding.
Continue the collaboration with public and private partners to advance the master plan through a phased implementation program.
Develop and implement a funding strategy to support public and private investments in redevelopment.