South Middleton Township supervisors amend consulting contract on Walnut Bottom corridor study

South Middleton Township supervisors voted Thursday night to amend the township’s contract with an engineering firm commissioned last year to design a master plan for the Walnut Bottom corridor that’s now completed.

In July 2019, township supervisors hired Michael Baker International for $70,000 to create a master plan for the corridor in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA's Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and North Hanover Street/Holly Pike.

The plan was to offer guidance on land use, marketing and infrastructure improvements in the area.

The initial study, completed in February, was funded in part by a $35,000 grant from the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and Municipal Assistance Program grant for $17,500 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The township was required to provide matching funds for the DCED grant.

The contract amendment approved on Thursday authorizes the Baker firm to provide “additional technical services” to the township for $18,028, according to a proposal the firm sent to township manager Cory Adams.