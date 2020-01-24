South Middleton Township residents concerned about one-way proposal for Bucher Hill Road

Bucher Hill Road in South Middleton Township is under consideration by township officials to become a one-way thoroughfare in conjunction with upcoming renovations at Children’s Lake.
About 50 residents attended a public hearing conducted at a township supervisors meeting on Thursday night that focused on a proposal that would convert Bucher Hill Road into a one-way, northbound corridor. The road, which includes a motor vehicle and pedestrian bridge next to the Children’s Lake dam, currently is open to two-way traffic but is expected to remain closed throughout most of next year during dam reconstruction.
The overall Children’s Lake renovation project is under the auspice of the state Fish and Boat Commission, which is responsible for project engineering now underway and upcoming construction contractor bids. Construction isn’t expected to begin until 2021. Township manager Cory Adams said on Thursday that the Fish and Game Commission soon will be at a point when the township must submit its design input for the bridge and road.
“The info you provide to us tonight will help up move forward,” Adams told Thursday’s crowd.
Lake repairs
In late 2017, South Middleton Township had procured the $400,000 needed for the project’s design phase, including $150,000 from the township’s local design funds, $25,000 from F&M Trust and $12,500 each from Allen Distribution and Mowery. This, along with $200,000 pledged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, was considered enough to cover engineering costs for repairs to the lake.
Following that, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office released $2.4 million in promised funding for Children’s Lake, further setting the long-awaited project into motion.
Municipal officials would like to “take advantage” of Bucher Hill Road’s impending closure to do improvements. For example, the bridge’s present pedestrian area “is barely 6 feet wide,” which creates a safety hazard when walkers drift into the structure’s vehicular cartway, Adams continued.
Also, motorists currently encounter a “dangerous” situation when turning left from First Street onto Bucher Hill Road. Township officials said they also would like to eliminate a “conflict point” at the intersection of Bucher Hill and Mountain roads.
Finally, one-way traffic on Bucher Hill Road would cut down on wear and tear on the new bridge and cost less to build than a bridge for heavier traffic.
Residents speak
Resident Carol Walker said she was concerned that emergency vehicles could lose precious response time if Bucher Hill becomes a one-way road. However, supervisor Ron Hamilton, who is also the township’s emergency management coordinator, said officials already “have looked at that.” Among other options, responders could come down Bucher Hill Road in an emergency, he said.
Citizens also expressed concerns about increased traffic on First and Front streets in Boiling Springs that could result from Bucher Hill Road becoming one-way. Resident Doug Gale suggested making Front Street a one-way thoroughfare that would run in tandem with a one-way Bucher Hill Road.
Township residents are invited further share ideas about the Children’s Lake renovation at a public hearing sponsored by the state Fish and Boat Commission at the township building on Feb. 5. Hearing times will be announced at a later date.
Township supervisor tabled the ordinance proposal on Thursday that would make Bucher Hill Road one-way to traffic and will postpone a final decision until after the Fish and Boat Commission hearing on Feb. 5.