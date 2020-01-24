South Middleton Township residents concerned about one-way proposal for Bucher Hill Road

Bucher Hill Road in South Middleton Township is under consideration by township officials to become a one-way thoroughfare in conjunction with upcoming renovations at Children’s Lake.

About 50 residents attended a public hearing conducted at a township supervisors meeting on Thursday night that focused on a proposal that would convert Bucher Hill Road into a one-way, northbound corridor. The road, which includes a motor vehicle and pedestrian bridge next to the Children’s Lake dam, currently is open to two-way traffic but is expected to remain closed throughout most of next year during dam reconstruction.

The overall Children’s Lake renovation project is under the auspice of the state Fish and Boat Commission, which is responsible for project engineering now underway and upcoming construction contractor bids. Construction isn’t expected to begin until 2021. Township manager Cory Adams said on Thursday that the Fish and Game Commission soon will be at a point when the township must submit its design input for the bridge and road.

“The info you provide to us tonight will help up move forward,” Adams told Thursday’s crowd.

Lake repairs