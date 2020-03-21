South Middleton Township families collect, give away food to help anyone facing economic distress from coronavirus concerns

A grassroots idea to make sure families have food in light of the economic distress stemming from the coronavirus has reached South Middleton Township.
Last week, Jenny Acuna learned her sister was doing a food giveaway in her neighborhood, an idea she had picked up from someone else. In turn, Acuna contacted her friend, Angela Doland, and the two decided to take on the project.
It works like this. Those who have the capacity and desire to donate food take it to the Doland's house. The Dolands take the food up to the Acuna house where the Acuna family sorts it into bags that are left on the front porch for anyone to take. No questions asked.
Donations can be dropped off in a box at 1 Forgedale Drive. There's no need to knock or ring the bell because the family checks the box throughout the day.
Bags can be picked up at 14 E. Eppley Drive throughout the day.
Doland said they wanted to have two locations to make people feel more comfortable. Those picking up food won’t run into those making the donations.
“Last night, she had 10 bags on her front porch and by this morning four had been taken, which is awesome,” Doland said last week.
Doland said she and Acuna know some people are scared about how they will be able to pay for their groceries, and this project helps take away a little of the burden.
“It’s just people in the community helping people in the community because we're all in this together,” Doland said.
The families are accepting donations of nonperishable food items and limited perishables like apples and oranges that will not go bad quickly. Commonly donated items include items that would help primarily with breakfast and lunch such as Pop Tarts, applesauce, peanut butter and canned foods. Healthy items are welcome along with "fun stuff," Doland said.
“There’s a lot of kids out there who are not going to be in school, and it’s going to help that,” she said.
The first donation the project received was two jars of peanut butter and applesauce. As soon as more information went out through Facebook and other online sources, they started to get more donations. Doland said one person opened the back of their vehicle and loaded it into the back of her vehicle.
“It was just really inspiring and hopeful,” she said.
Doland said she believes the coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better, and projects like this help people with tangible goods while making sure they know they are not alone.
“It’s good all around. Kindness all around,” she said.
