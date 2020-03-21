South Middleton Township families collect, give away food to help anyone facing economic distress from coronavirus concerns

A grassroots idea to make sure families have food in light of the economic distress stemming from the coronavirus has reached South Middleton Township.

Last week, Jenny Acuna learned her sister was doing a food giveaway in her neighborhood, an idea she had picked up from someone else. In turn, Acuna contacted her friend, Angela Doland, and the two decided to take on the project.

It works like this. Those who have the capacity and desire to donate food take it to the Doland's house. The Dolands take the food up to the Acuna house where the Acuna family sorts it into bags that are left on the front porch for anyone to take. No questions asked.

Donations can be dropped off in a box at 1 Forgedale Drive. There's no need to knock or ring the bell because the family checks the box throughout the day.

Bags can be picked up at 14 E. Eppley Drive throughout the day.

Doland said they wanted to have two locations to make people feel more comfortable. Those picking up food won’t run into those making the donations.

“Last night, she had 10 bags on her front porch and by this morning four had been taken, which is awesome,” Doland said last week.