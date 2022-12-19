South Middleton Township extends trash contract with Waste Management

Despite a rocky relationship, South Middleton Township supervisors Thursday voted to extend the township's trash hauling contract with Waste Management for another year.

They didn’t really have a choice.

“For the solid waste/recycling, we received no bids,” said supervisor Bryan Gembusia. “Our only option left is to extend our current waste contract.”

The supervisors took similar action last December, saying it was the township’s most favorable option. At the same time, the township authorized its solicitor to look into options for legal action against Waste Management for what has been seen at substandard service to customers in the township over the past few years.

Township Manager Cory Adams said the township is in constant communication with Waste Management to leverage provisions in the contract to make sure the company lives up to its obligation. That still includes different degrees of legal action, though it may not necessarily mean court action.

The supervisors also approved the township’s 2023 budget Thursday. The budget includes no increase in tax rates so property owners will continue to pay a 0.25-mill fire tax, a 0.35-mill road tax and a 0.3 mill municipal recreation tax that was initiated last year to provide a funding stream for the township’s park network and recreational funding.

The township continues to have no general real estate tax. Its general fund revenue instead comes from a combination of earned income, real estate and local services taxes as well as fees for various services and permits, rent and grants.

The general fund’s $9,290,100 budget shows a 9.9% increase in spending over 2022.

The largest increase in spending by percentage is in the township’s recreation department where expenditures are expected to rise 307%, going from $70,000 in 2022 to $285,000 in 2023. Adams said the increase reflects the costs involved in a project at Spring Meadows Park that will see the addition of a large playground, adult fitness center and two recreational athletic fields. Ideally, the project will be finished next year.

A significant jump in spending also comes at the township’s compost site where expenses are expected to rise 275%, going from $20,000 in 2022 to $75,000 in 2023. The funds will be used for a study to look explore options for expansion at the compost site over the next few years, Adams said.