South Middleton Township considers legal action against Waste Management for trash service issues

South Middleton Township has extended its current trash services contract with Waste Management for an additional year with what township officials say was the municipality’s most favorable option available for continuing trash and recycling services next year.

At a meeting Thursday night, township supervisors unanimously approved a contract extension with Waste Management while township staff continue to field complaints from residents about the company’s current service that total in “the hundreds” each week, according to township manager Cory Adams.

Supervisors also authorized township solicitor Bryan Salzmann to investigate the township potentially pursuing legal action against Waste Management for its “substandard” service to municipal customers “over the past few years.”

“We’re confident it will have a positive outcome,” Adams said.

South Middleton is nearing the end of a three-year contract that initially designated Advanced Disposal as its municipal solid waste recycling hauler. Since then, Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal and assumed South Middleton’s service contract that is due to expire March 2022. The township is serviced through Waste Management’s Shippensburg facility.

The township had solicited bids from service providers through Dec. 14 for a new three-year contract starting upon expiration of its current Waste Management service deal. As it turned out, Waste Management was the township’s only bidder for a new contract, proposing service fees “nearly twice as much” as what South Middleton customers currently pay, Adams said Thursday.

“It’s in the best interest of the township to extend the current (Waste Management) contract as its fees are considerably less than what was proposed to us for a new contract,” he said.

Township supervisors unanimously rejected Waste Management’s bid for a new contract. As proposed, service fees would jump to $33.83 per month, or $405.96 annually in the contract’s first year. By the third year, fees would have reached $36.59 monthly, or $439.08 per year.

Currently, South Middleton’s Waste Management customers pay a monthly service fee of $18.41 per month, or $220.92 annually. Under the approved contract extension, township customer fees will increase to $18.96 monthly, or $227.52 per year.

As approved, the township’s extended service contract with Waste Management will run from March 3, 2022, until March 2, 2023.

South Middleton Township officials said via social media earlier this month that they’re “well aware of the recent trash and recycling issues that have been plaguing the township” reportedly caused by the township’s contracted waste hauler. Most complaints to the township have reportedly involved missed pickups and “inconsistent” information from Waste Management.

“We have had service issues recently in South Middleton Township caused by supply chain limitations and a shortage of truck parts. This has kept some of our trucks off the road and has resulted in service interruptions,” John Hambrose, Waste Management’s public relations representative for Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, said earlier this month.

“We have been keeping the township apprised of this and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Budget approved

In other news, South Middleton Township supervisors finalized approved a 2022 municipal budget Thursday that includes a new recreation tax exclusively funding the township’s growing parks system.

Next year’s proposed 0.3 mill municipal recreation tax is projected to generate an annual funding stream of $585,000 dedicated to maintenance and upgrades of South Middleton’s park network and recreational programming.

The township is completing a master plan for Park Drive recreational facilities near the township building and has finished a master plan for Spring Meadows Park. “Both of these reports point to necessary upgrades that, under current funding streams, we cannot hope to come close to realizing,” Adams said last month.

The township also plans to renovate its recent purchase of the Fair Oaks School property off Petersburg Road into an indoor community center and connect its surrounding 27 acres to South Middleton’s existing pedestrian trail system. The property is considered “centrally located” in the township for this purpose, township engineer Brian O’Neill said recently.

Township property owners also will continue to pay a 0.25-mill fire tax and a 0.35-mill road tax in 2022 in addition to the new recreation tax. South Middleton also continues to have no general real estate tax next year.

The township also plans to spend $1.65 million next year for planned improvements and upgrades at Carlisle Airport largely funded through state and federal grants. Initial 2022 projects include runway lighting upgrades and hazard mitigation. Also planned are construction of a new Life Lion hanger, an additional rentable hangar space and a new terminal building.

In March 2021, supervisors unanimously authorized a bill of sale for $3.5 million for the acquisition of the airport at 228 Petersburg Road. In July 2021, board members approved a second amendment to the agreement of sale that reduces the township’s purchase price to $2,881,069.70 due to confirmation of a $3 million grant it will receive from PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation for this purpose. The sale was closed Sept. 30.

The municipality projects a $505,000 profit from airport operations in 2022 with a total anticipated segregated revenue stream of $17 million next year attributed mostly to grants and financing. Township officials said that operating the community-owned facility involves no taxpayer funding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0