South Middleton supervisors approve land development plans, ordinance prohibiting truck trailers on Alexander Spring Road

The South Middleton Township supervisors approved plans last week involving further residential and commercial development within the township, as well as ordinances intended to protect the structures of a local road and bridge.
At a virtual meeting Thursday night, township supervisors approved a final subdivision and land development plan for Phase II of Morgan’s Crossing at Petersburg Road and Cobblestone Drive. Lexington Land Development Corp. plans to build 26 homes in the second of the project’s five planned phases on 52.9 acres in a residential high-density zone. The overall project has been projected to take around 10 years to complete.
In July 2019, township supervisors approved a final subdivision and land development plan for the project’s first phase of 34 new homes on 67.02 acres. The township also specified that property deeds for the development must state that the site is within close proximity to a quarry. The stipulation remains in effect today, not only for the project’s second phase construction, but for all future phases of Morgan’s Crossing, township engineer Brian O’Neill, of Rettew Associates, said Friday. Deeds must warn of the site’s close proximity to a quarry “as well as other warnings about the proximity to (Carlisle) Airport,” O’Neill added.
Also on Thursday, township supervisors approved a final minor land development plan for a 0.723-acre lot located within a C-2 zone on Westminster Drive. Developer is Faires Properties LLC, comprising Jack and Mary Lou Fairies, proprietors of PotteryFaire Wholesale of Boiling Springs. Township officials said Thursday that developers plan to establish a pottery retail business with an active in-house kiln on the Westminster Drive site.
In other news, supervisors authorized a municipal ordinance this week that prohibits truck trailers measuring more than 45 feet in length from accessing Alexander Spring Road.
Presently, the township prohibits trucks from turning onto Alexander Spring Road from Walnut Bottom Road at Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse because “the radius is too tight for trucks and they constantly jump the curb. Last year, a truck actually hit the traffic signal (there) and knocked it down,” O’Neill told The Sentinel on Friday.
Although the township has plans in place to improve and widen that particular intersection, “the rest of Alexander Spring Road is still too narrow and has a sharp radii at the other intersections so trucks can’t safely navigate it," O'Neill noted. "We conducted an engineering study on the remaining portion of Alexander Spring Road, and it indicates that trucks with trailers longer than 45 feet can’t safely navigate that road."
Finally on Thursday, township supervisors approved an ordinance that prohibits vehicles greater than 10 tons from accessing Pine School Road. A recent township inspection of the Pine School Road Bridge indicated that the structure needs to be replaced. Although the township currently is proceeding with design and permitting for a replacement bridge, construction isn’t expected to begin until this summer or in early 2022, O’Neill said.
In the meantime, township officials have lowered the bridge’s total weight capacity from 20 tons to 10 tons.