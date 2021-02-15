South Middleton supervisors approve land development plans, ordinance prohibiting truck trailers on Alexander Spring Road

The South Middleton Township supervisors approved plans last week involving further residential and commercial development within the township, as well as ordinances intended to protect the structures of a local road and bridge.

At a virtual meeting Thursday night, township supervisors approved a final subdivision and land development plan for Phase II of Morgan’s Crossing at Petersburg Road and Cobblestone Drive. Lexington Land Development Corp. plans to build 26 homes in the second of the project’s five planned phases on 52.9 acres in a residential high-density zone. The overall project has been projected to take around 10 years to complete.

In July 2019, township supervisors approved a final subdivision and land development plan for the project’s first phase of 34 new homes on 67.02 acres. The township also specified that property deeds for the development must state that the site is within close proximity to a quarry. The stipulation remains in effect today, not only for the project’s second phase construction, but for all future phases of Morgan’s Crossing, township engineer Brian O’Neill, of Rettew Associates, said Friday. Deeds must warn of the site’s close proximity to a quarry “as well as other warnings about the proximity to (Carlisle) Airport,” O’Neill added.