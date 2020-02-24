South Middleton School District will receive state grant to improve communications system

South Middleton School District has been approved for a $25,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
The grant will be used to further improve the district-wide radio and repeater system so that school administrators can communicate more efficiently between buildings in the event of an emergency, said Jonathan Still, chairman of the school board’s safety and security committee.
The district could receive the $25,000 grant by the end of the month, Still said. The district has also applied for a competitive $50,000 grant from the commission that would help offset the costs of a complete overhaul of the district phone system, he said.
South Middleton could find out within the next few weeks whether its application for the $50,000 grant has been approved, said Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations. “Communications are the key to any safety issue. We thought the phone system was a good thing to apply for,” Weber said.
The district is in the midst of an annual review cycle leading up to preliminary budget approval in May and final adoption in June. During a recent meeting, committee members discussed proposed line-items and policy decisions tied to the 2020-21 budget.
Topics included the possibility of hiring licensed social workers to address student needs along with the potential budget impact of designating a truancy officer, Still said. There was also talk on how much facility access to grant to team coaches who are not teachers in the district, he said.
Substitute teachers coming into South Middleton schools are required to review safety procedures along with the lesson plan for the class they are working in, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. Each classroom has a binder of flip charts outlining steps teachers need to take in the event of an incident or emergency, he said.
Committee member Bill Hartman suggested the administration format the flip chart material into a PowerPoint presentation that could be emailed to substitute teachers to read before reporting for classroom duty. Hartman was concerned that reviewing a flip chart as something is happening could waste time. Yet the district would have to be careful in its distribution of this information.
The main purpose of the committee is to provide oversight to make sure the administration has the resources and policy to address safety and security issues, Still said.
