South Middleton School District will receive state grant to improve communications system

South Middleton School District has been approved for a $25,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The grant will be used to further improve the district-wide radio and repeater system so that school administrators can communicate more efficiently between buildings in the event of an emergency, said Jonathan Still, chairman of the school board’s safety and security committee.

The district could receive the $25,000 grant by the end of the month, Still said. The district has also applied for a competitive $50,000 grant from the commission that would help offset the costs of a complete overhaul of the district phone system, he said.

South Middleton could find out within the next few weeks whether its application for the $50,000 grant has been approved, said Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations. “Communications are the key to any safety issue. We thought the phone system was a good thing to apply for,” Weber said.

The district is in the midst of an annual review cycle leading up to preliminary budget approval in May and final adoption in June. During a recent meeting, committee members discussed proposed line-items and policy decisions tied to the 2020-21 budget.