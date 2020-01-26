South Middleton School District is seeking bid proposals for bus service

Contractors have until Feb. 25 to submit bids to the South Middleton School District to provide bus transportation to local students over the next three years.

School board members last week released the specifications contractors can use to prepare a proposal and submit it to Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations.

The current contract with Rohrer Bus expires July 1, prompting the district to seek bids from contractors willing to provide the service in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

To qualify, each contractor must provide a base daily rate bid to duplicate the existing transportation program as well as bids that add or subtract a bus, van or wheelchair accessible vehicle to or from the program fleet.

Rohrer provides 19 buses that service four bus runs per day — two for elementary students and two for secondary students, Weber said. The district also has a number of van routes for students assigned to outside placements, she said.

Contractors also must submit base bids outlining the hourly cost of providing a bus or van aide to monitor students along with the costs of providing bus or van service for extracurricular trips.

