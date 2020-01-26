South Middleton School District is seeking bid proposals for bus service

Contractors have until Feb. 25 to submit bids to the South Middleton School District to provide bus transportation to local students over the next three years.
School board members last week released the specifications contractors can use to prepare a proposal and submit it to Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations.
The current contract with Rohrer Bus expires July 1, prompting the district to seek bids from contractors willing to provide the service in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.
To qualify, each contractor must provide a base daily rate bid to duplicate the existing transportation program as well as bids that add or subtract a bus, van or wheelchair accessible vehicle to or from the program fleet.
Rohrer provides 19 buses that service four bus runs per day — two for elementary students and two for secondary students, Weber said. The district also has a number of van routes for students assigned to outside placements, she said.
Contractors also must submit base bids outlining the hourly cost of providing a bus or van aide to monitor students along with the costs of providing bus or van service for extracurricular trips.
You have free articles remaining.
Aside from the base bids, the district wants contractors to submit bid alternates to equip each bus with GPS and video recording equipment. “Some of the current buses have these but not all of them,” Weber said. “We are looking to phase it in for everything.”
Under the contract terms, all vehicles with recording equipment must have the proper signage indicating that the audio/visual equipment is in use. The goal is to equip each bus with four devices, one each in the front, middle, back and door, as a way to supervise bus students and to augment any written student misconduct reports.
Smiles program
In other action, the board last week approved a partnership between the school district and the Smiles Program Mobile Dentistry organization to provide follow-up dental care to students who need the service but lack access to a provider. Details on the partnership were distributed to board members in a Nov. 21 memo from the district Health Services Department.
Currently, Dr. Thomas Filip provides dental screenings to district students. These screenings can reveal the need for additional services for which parents are responsible. However, some families lack insurance, their own provider or the means to secure those resources. Smiles Program Mobile Dentistry provides a school-based resource for those families, according to the memo.
There is not a cost and budget impact on the district. Under the partnership, the district would be responsible for scheduling appointments, providing space on dental visit days and for parent communication to obtain permission for the appointments.
All insurance claims are handled by Smiles Program Mobile Dentistry, which will have access to offers of financial assistance through grants to help uninsured families. Dental screenings are scheduled for February with the follow-up visits by Smiles planned for March to May.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.