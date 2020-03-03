South Middleton School District forms work group to prep for coronavirus concerns

The best thing to do is to be prepared if the situation with the coronavirus reaches a tipping point.

That was the word Monday from Jonathan Still, chairman of the safety and security committee of the South Middleton School Board. He was speaking out in favor of the administrative decision that day to form a pandemic work group.

This group of district administrators has been tasked with formulating a local plan to use in case of a coronavirus outbreak, said Kim Spisak, director of student services. She added one goal is to develop a plan that is not only applicable to the current situation but comprehensive enough to use in response to any pandemic.

“We want to remain as proactive as possible,” Spisak said. She added group members will examine ways to prevent and mitigate the spread of disease as well as improve communications between the school district, local health care agencies, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aside from Spisak, the group consists of Kim Herman, head nurse; Zach Gump, director of buildings, grounds and safety; Nicole Weber, director of business and operations; and Melanie Shaver-Durham, director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs.