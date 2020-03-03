South Middleton School District forms work group to prep for coronavirus concerns

The best thing to do is to be prepared if the situation with the coronavirus reaches a tipping point.
That was the word Monday from Jonathan Still, chairman of the safety and security committee of the South Middleton School Board. He was speaking out in favor of the administrative decision that day to form a pandemic work group.
This group of district administrators has been tasked with formulating a local plan to use in case of a coronavirus outbreak, said Kim Spisak, director of student services. She added one goal is to develop a plan that is not only applicable to the current situation but comprehensive enough to use in response to any pandemic.
“We want to remain as proactive as possible,” Spisak said. She added group members will examine ways to prevent and mitigate the spread of disease as well as improve communications between the school district, local health care agencies, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Aside from Spisak, the group consists of Kim Herman, head nurse; Zach Gump, director of buildings, grounds and safety; Nicole Weber, director of business and operations; and Melanie Shaver-Durham, director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs.
“We should be thinking proactively,” Still said. “It’s better to do that than to put our heads in the sand. The panic is already happening. Whether it’s valid, I don’t know.” Still mentioned how people are flocking to local stores to buy out inventories of hand sanitizer, face masks and bottled water.
You have free articles remaining.
State and federal organizations have responded. The CDC has issued recommendations on what school districts should consider while the National School Board Association has released a checklist of resources for districts to use in developing a contingency plan, Still said.
The South Middleton pandemic work group is an outgrowth of an effort launched last week by Gump, Herman and Spisak to get the word out to teachers and to lay the groundwork for the plan development process. Superintendent Matthew Strine will provide oversight to the group, which sent out a letter Monday to district families via email, Spisak said.
“We have established an initial to-do list to work through,” she added. “We’re trying to find some collaborative time. We are looking forward to sharing information with the board, students and community as it develops. This is an ever-evolving body of information.”
The group plans to draw some information from a completed comprehensive safety plan, Spisak said. “A lot of the work has already been done by Gump.” She cited as an example a flow chart of building level staff members and their designated roles during a crisis.
Board vice-president John Greenbaum said the pandemic group should prepare for the possibility that the state could mandate the closing of schools for an extended period of time. He added the district should also be ready to act independently and close its schools if deemed necessary.
If that happens, the district should have a plan in place that would allow students to do coursework at home via the Internet or some other arrangement to avoid having to make up for lost time, board member Stacey Knavel said.