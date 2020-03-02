South Middleton School District forms pandemic work group
South Middleton School District forms pandemic work group

The South Middleton School District offices are in Boiling Springs.

South Middleton School District has formed a pandemic work group of administrators tasked with formulating a plan in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to remain as proactive as possible,” said Kim Spisak, director of student services. The group is to develop a plan that is not only applicable to the current situation but comprehensive enough to use in response to any pandemic, she said.

Aside from Spisak, the group consists of Kim Herman, head nurse; Zach Gump, director of buildings, grounds and safety; Nicole Weber, director of business and operations; and Melanie Shaver-Durham, director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs.

