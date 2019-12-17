At this early stage in the annual review cycle, South Middleton School District faces a projected deficit of $479,289 in its general fund budget for 2020-21.
Estimates have total expenditures coming in at $38,328,249, with total revenues of $37,848,960, said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations.
School board members could vote Jan. 6 on a resolution to cap the real estate tax hike for 2020-21 at the maximum 2.6% allowed under the Act 1 Index. If approved, the maximum levy would generate an additional $519,691 in revenue, Weber said. But she said the budget figures are preliminary and could change.
As it stands, a 2.6% tax hike would generate enough revenue to offset the deficit and carry over a small surplus, board president Liz Knouse said. In the coming months, building principals will take “a deep dive” into their budgets to determine what they can do without and what can they modify before final budget estimates come before the board, she said.
The board in January could seek Act 1 exceptions to increase the tax hike beyond the 2.6% maximum. The board can only seek exceptions that account for higher year-to-year expenses in special education and/or the annual contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System.
After skyrocketing for years, the annual retirement system rate has plateaued, so there is less of a difference in year-to-year increases, Weber said. The district has outsourced a number of its classified positions, removing those jobs from the pension rolls, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
A number of contracts that are up next year could influence the expenditure side of the 2020-21 budget, Weber said. These include the transportation contract on school buses, along with contracts for teachers, administrators and support staff.
The district could seek proposals from busing firms as early as January with the goal of resolving that contract by the spring, Weber said. There was no mention Monday of a timeline on the personnel contracts.
The South Middleton Education Association represents about 170 teachers, librarians, nurses and other professional staff, Mark Maurer, a chemistry teacher at Boiling Springs High School and the co-president of the union, told board members Monday.
Maurer presented bargaining unit salary data covering from 2011-12 to 2019-20. The data show that the actual payroll budget increase for SMEA members over that period was 0.55 percent compared to a total inflation rate increase of about 14 percent over that period.
The data show that for years the district has been spending less on actual payroll than what was negotiated for each annual budget, Maurer said. In 2018-19, the actual payroll spent for SMEA members was $9,947,456 compared to a negotiated payroll of $11,066,132 for a savings to the district of $1,118,676, according to the data he provided.
Maurer attributed this disparity to a turn-around in staff as veteran teachers resign or retire and the district hires new teachers at a lower salary. It also a reflects a reduction of about 15 full-time equivalent teaching positions from just above 185 back in 2011-12 to around 170 positions in the current school year, Maurer said.