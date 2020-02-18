South Middleton School Board OKs drawing up contracts for turf track replacement project

South Middleton School Board Tuesday finalized the scope of work for a proposed $960,151 track and turf replacement project at the Boiling Springs High School stadium.

The unanimous decision clears the way for district administrators to draw up contracts that could come back for board consideration as early as its March 2 meeting.

If the contracts are approved, work could begin the week after the June 5 graduation with the goal of completion by mid-August. Base and alternate bids for the work were opened on Jan. 30 and reviewed by district administrators working in consultation with Turf, Track & Court LLC of Hershey.

Administrators have recommended the board award $571,240 in contracts for turf replacement work to Sprinturf of Daniel Island, South Carolina, and $388,911 in contracts for track replacement work to Nagle Athletic Surfaces of East Syracuse, New York.

Turf, Track & Courts has recommended the district remove the current rubberized track surface and mill down the top-most inch and a half of asphalt. The scope of work calls for Sprinturf to resurface the track with an inch and a half of new asphalt and a fresh layer of rubberized material.

Turf replacement would involve removing the existing turf, grading the stone base back to its original engineered specifications and replacing the turf field and crumb rubber/sand base.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

