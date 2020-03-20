South Middleton, North Middleton, Upper Allen announce that playgrounds are closed

South Middleton, North Middleton and Upper Allen townships announced on their Facebook page Friday that while parks remain open, the playground equipment, for at least the immediate future, should be avoided.

The Facebook posts reads: "Equipment is not disinfected, and we cannot guarantee its cleanliness. Please continue to exercise social distancing and health safety practices."

North Middleton Township posted: "Parks currently remain open. However, the playground equipment and pavilion areas are closed and should be avoided. Playground equipment and pavilion areas are not disinfected, and we cannot guarantee their cleanliness. Please continue to follow CDC guidelines for safety and health practices."

Upper Allen posted: "In order to reduce the possibility of potential transmission of COVID-19, all Township playgrounds with play apparatus are being temporarily fenced off and not permitted for use by park visitors. The following Township parks with walking trails will remain open for public use and enjoyment include: Winding Hill Park North, Winding Hill Park South, Fisher Park, Friendship Park, McCormick Park, and Simpson Park.